The national minimum wage for adults is to go up to £9.50 an hour in this week’s budget, the Treasury has confirmed.The rate, also known as the national living wage, is currently at £8.91 – meaning the rise represents a 6.6 per cent increase.The national living wage applies to workers aged 23 and over, with a lower rate in place for younger workers. Those aged 21 to 22 will see an 83p increase, up to £9.18.But the increase for 16 and 17-year-olds will be just 19p, while the rate for 18 to 20-year-olds will be 27p more. The minimum...

