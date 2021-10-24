CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

AUD/USD bulls step in at key daily support

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD bulls look to engage at daily support stricture following 50% mean reversion. The markets are weighing the RBA vs the Federal Reserve and interest rate lift-off timings. AUD/USD ended a strong performing week mixed on Friday as investors continued to unload long US dollar positions that benefited from...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

AUD/USD Set To Fall Further

In European trading Tuesday, the dollar eased ahead of the latest Federal Reserve meeting. At the same time, the Australian dollar dropped sharply after the Central Bank tightened monetary policy less than many expected. The Reserve Bank of Australia did not raise interest rates, stressing that inflation was still too...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF rallies back to 200DMA at 0.9150, despite strong Swiss data

USD/CHF is sharply higher on Tuesday and has returned to its 200DMA at 0.9150. Strong Swiss Retail Sales and inflation numbers have not prevented the Swiss franc from selling off. USD/CHF traders are focused on key risk events in the US as the next key driver. USD/CHF is up sharply...
BUSINESS
investing.com

AUD/USD Gives Up Battle With Key Resistance After RBA Policy Meeting

AUDUSD surrendered to the dovish RBA press conference early on Tuesday, with the price giving up its multi-day battle with the tough 0.7531 resistance territory to seek support near the familiar region of 0.7460. The pair has also breached the red Tenkan-sen line after trading above it for a month,...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Us Dollar#Consumer Price Index#Rba#The Federal Reserve#Ycc#Evergrande#40bp#Today Daily#Trends Daily
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD back at 1.2400 after brief test of 21DMA

USD/CAD is back at the 1.2400 level having briefly tested its 21DMA above 1.2420. This week, the pair is focused on the OPEC+ and Fed meetings, as well as US and Canadian jobs data. USD/CAD is currently flirting with the 1.2400 level, up about 0.2% on the day, amid a...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY retreats below 114.00 amid mild risk-on market sentiment

USD/JPY pares some of its Monday losses, approaches 114.00 on dismal market sentiment. Falling US T-bond yields drag the USD/JPY pair with it, despite broad greenback strength across the board. USD/JPY: An upside break above a downward slope trendline around 114.20 could propel the pair towards 116.00. The USD/JPY trims...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD threatens a break below 1.3600

GBP/USD is under pressure ahead of both the Fed and Boe this week. Markets could be readjusting their GBP length ahead of an uncertain outcome. GBP/USD is being pressured at the start of the week, down some 0.3% at the time of writing after sliding from a high of 1.3669 to a low of 1.3608 so far and staying close to a three-week low. Central banks are the focus for the week with uncertainty as to whether the Bank of England will raise interest rates and if the US Federal Reserve will start tapering this month.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Market’s mood worsens ahead of Fed, NFP

The Bank of Australia dented the market’s sentiment with a dovish stance. Investors are now waiting for the US Federal Reserve and employment figures. EUR/USD remains unattractive for bulls, further consolidation expected. The EUR/USD is holding steady around the 1.1600 level, as the greenback trades with a firmer tone against...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

FXE Euro ETF Elliott Wave and long term cycles

Firstly as seen on the monthly chart shown below the instrument made a high in April 2008. There is data back to December 2005 in the ETF fund. Data correlated in the EURUSD foreign exchange pair suggests the high in April 2008 was the end of a cycle up from all-time lows. EURUSD data shows the pair had a five-wave-up move from the early 1970’s era. This data is derived from the German Mark currency against the US Dollar that preceded the inception of the Euro currency.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD reclaims 1.2400 amid risk-on market sentiment, ahead of the Fed

USD/CAD bounces off 1.2350 daily lows, trimming Monday’s losses. Risk-on market sentiment in equity markets, in the FX market, safe-haven assets have the upper hand. USD/CAD bullish above 1.2528, otherwise sellers are in control. USD/CAD climbs during the New York session, up 0.30%, trading at 1.2406 at the time of...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD outlook: $15B taper is magic number for FOMC

For the first time since the pandemic began, the Federal Reserve will reduce the stimulus they provided during COVID-19 crisis. Given the significance of this move and what it means for the central bank’s economic outlook, the U.S. dollar should be trading much higher. However, there’s been very little demand for the greenback over the past two weeks because the Fed has done an effective job of preparing the market for the imminent change. They’ve been talking about reducing or “tapering” asset purchases for the past few months giving investors plenty of time to position for the move. Bond yields soared and USD/JPY rose to its strongest level in 3 years just under two weeks ago but since then, we’ve seen more consolidation than continuation.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY holds above key short-term support at 131.50 ahead of Lagarde speech

EUR/JPY held above last week’s lows around 131.50 after bouncing from its 21DMA on Tuesday. ECB President Lagarde delivers a speech on Wednesday that could be market moving. Ahead of the close of Tuesday FX market trade, EUR/JPY has been able to remain supported above last week’s lows in the 131.50 region. Early on during Tuesday’s European session, the pair was probing the recent lows, but after briefly touching its 21DMA (at 131.47 at the time, now at 131.53), buyers came in to push the pair back towards the 132.00 level, where is has spent most of the rest of the session trading.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: Inflation, employment and interest rates

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a reduction in its $120 billion bond purchase program that began in March 2020. Fed officials have been preparing markets for six months and should act despite slowing GDP and employment. Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on rate hikes and inflation will set market...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy