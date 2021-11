Shiba Inu recently rallied to a new high this week. Investors saw massive gains when the meme coin hit a new all-time high of almost $0.00009, resulting from a surge in trading activity in the altcoin. Similar to its predecessor Dogecoin, when the meme coin hit its new high, investors scrambled to sell and take profits. However, Coinbase, which has become known as the leading exchange to trade Shiba Inu, went offline, leaving traders unable to sell their holdings.

