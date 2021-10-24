CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PHOTOS: Patriots rout Jets in Mac Jones’ first 300-yard game

By Alex Barth
985thesportshub.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Patriots go on to make a playoff run in 2021, we’ll look back on their Week 7 win over the Jets as the game that things finally got on track. Bill Belichick’s team played their most complete game of the year to date, and the high level of complementary...

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

How Mac Jones, Sophie Scott celebrated Patriots’ big win

It’s a good town to celebrate a win. After the Patriots’ 27-24 win over the Chargers, rookie quarterback Mac Jones and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, dined at the swanky Catch in Los Angeles. Scott shared some of the scenes on her Instagram stories, including a video of Jones smashing a...
NFL
NESN.com

Why Patriots’ Mac Jones Eats This Unusual Meal Before Every Game

That’s been New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones’ go-to pregame meal since his time at Alabama, as he explained Monday on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.”. Jones keeps things consistent, too. That unconventional trio of foods is on his personal menu before each and every game. 1 p.m. kickoff, 4 p.m., primetime — doesn’t matter.
NFL
FanSided

Patriots: Mac Jones’ comment on taking big hits is borderline sadistic

The New England Patriots are 2-4 through six games, and there isn’t one thing you can point to as the main culprit for their slow start. Their running backs have coughed up the football at inopportune times. Aside from a few standouts, like Matt Judon, Adrian Phillips, and Deatrich Wise, the defense has largely been a disappointment.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
On3.com

Bill Belichick sounds off on Mac Jones' progress as Patriots QB

New Englands Patriots quarterback Mac Jones won his first home NFL of his young career and notched his first 300-yard game in Sunday’s 54-13 win over the New York Jets. Head coach Bill Belichick believes it’s a sign of things to come. “Well, I’d say about the whole team it...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

FanDuel Connecticut gives 100-1 odds if Mac Jones throws for 1+ yards

Connecticut is the newest state to join the legal sports betting party, and FanDuel Sportsbook’s arrival to the state comes at a great time. With the NFL in full swing and the New England Patriots playing this weekend, CT sports bettors can cash in on a no-sweat 100-1 odds promo.
GAMBLING
nbcboston.com

Patriots Pummel Jets for First Home Win of Season

No matter who's under center for the Patriots, taking care of business against the Jets has remained a constant in this brave new post-Tom Brady world. New England ran its winning streak to 12 games over New York, securing its first home win of the season in a 54-13 runaway over Gang Green in which rookie Mac Jones surpassed 300 yards passing for the first time in his career.
NFL
batonrougenews.net

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

After six games it is abundantly clear that Tom Brady deserves the majority of credit for the Patriots pass success. I have no doubt that Bill Belichick is an exceptional coach, however, he significantly lacks in procuring talent, with a few exceptions, such as Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and a few others. BB has made so many blunders in the second rounds of the draft. So far this year, his free agent acquisitions are not panning out. Only Matthew Judon is worthy of the contract he received. Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor, etc. are all underwhelming. My question is do you think Bill should lose his GM title and personnel gathering responsibilities? Mr. Kraft took them away from Bill Parcells and allowed someone else to "shop for the groceries." - Mel Ford.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#American Football#The New York Jets
Sun-Journal

Patriots extend mastery of Jets with 54-13 rout

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots walked off the field Sunday with the type of win that had eluded them. The Jets left with two losses, one that could further complicate an already frustrating year. Mac Jones threw two touchdown passes in his first 300-yard game, Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor...
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots vs. Jets how to watch: TV, streaming, odds, prediction as Mac Jones faces Zach Wilson in Week 7

The New England Patriots and New York Jets will play their second and final head-to-head of the regular season when these two AFC East squads square up at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Back in Week 2, the Patriots went down to MetLife Stadium and earned their first victory of the season, beating the Jets, 25-6. First-round rookie Zach Wilson struggled through the air, committing four interceptions on the day, which put his team behind the eight ball.
NFL
Boston Herald

How Mac Jones and the Patriots offense can break out against the Jets

For the first time all season, the Patriots offense started fast last week. Their 14 first-quarter points against Dallas were more than they had scored in their previous five opening quarters combined. But then, as the world knows, they fizzled for the fourth time this year. Now at 2-4, the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Patriots: 3 Mac Jones moments vs Cowboys that should have fans believing

Sunday evening, the New England Patriots lost a thrilling overtime game to the Dallas Cowboys. In the 35-29 loss, the 2-4 Patriots looked like they belonged on the field with the 5-1 Cowboys. The Patriots defense did a good job of limiting an explosive Dallas offense and the New England offense had life, rushing for over 100 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
NFL
clnsmedia.com

Patriots-Jets Preview, Wilson vs. Mac

In this episode of Patriots beat, Evan Lazar and Alex Barth debate who you’d rather build your team around: Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones or Jets rookie Zach Wilson. Plus, Lazar and Barth preview Sunday’s matchup against the Jets and the latest injuries for New England. You can also listen...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy