The Cougar Offense exploded for a 42 point victory against the Raiders of Shawnee Mission South. The Seniors were honored before the game and were ready to play. Jack Meylan put on a show as he had a 51 yard touchdown scamper and a 97 yard receiving touchdown from Blake Reeder. Meylan put together a memorable night with a total of 3 touchdowns and 182 all purpose yards. Mikah Scott had his first 100 yard game and chipped in a 28 yard rush for his only touchdown of the night. The Cougar defense was stingy as they kept the Raider offense out of the endzone until the 4th quarter. During the first quarter the defense was highlighted by Mason Clarks block of a potential Raider field goal. The Cougars were firing on all cylinders and had a great night in all categories of the game. Your Cougars ended their season with a 5-3 record and are awaiting next weeks opponent as they will compete in the first round of the playoffs.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO