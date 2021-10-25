CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville woman charged with felony murder in Sunday shooting

 6 days ago
Sarah Voss

A Gainesville woman was charged on Sunday with felony murder after Gainesville police said she shot a man during a fight.

Sarah Voss, 34, was also charged with aggravated assault.

Police responded about 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, to the Pine Cove Apartments, where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the man, and no further details were provided.

Police said Voss and the man knew each other prior to the shooting.

Voss was in custody at the Hall County Jail Sunday.

The Hall County District Attorney’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted the police department.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected as everyone continues to navigate forward in this investigation,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said in a statement.

