The Giants' pass rush has been mostly bad this year. We are 29th in pressure %, 28th in QB knockdown %, 28th in hurry %, although we are 12th in sacks, which is a more variable metric than the others. The sacks ranking is significantly influenced by the good games that Azeez Ojulari and Leonard Williams had last Sunday against the Panthers. We supposedly have a fairly strong DB room, so in the ongoing debate about whether pass rush or pass coverage is more important to good defense, the 2021 Giants seem to be Exhibit A for pass rush being at least an equal partner in a good D.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO