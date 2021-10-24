CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Trucks blow over on California bridge amid strong storm

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tristi Rodriguez
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUuV2_0cbPXYnO00

RICHMOND, Calif. ( KRON ) – Multiple trucks blew over on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge as heavy rain and intense winds slammed the Bay Area on Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol reported issued a severe traffic alert due to the overturned tractor trailer and a traffic collision.

One video shows a big rig semi-truck on its side. Another video shows a second vehicle, which appears to be a trailer, also on its side of the far left lane.

At one point, the front end of a third car blew off.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

Elsewhere in Northern California, highways were flooded, trees were toppled and mud flows were triggered in the burn scars of recent wildfires.

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office warned of “potentially historic rain” as an atmospheric drenched the region. By sunrise on Sunday, Mount Tamalpais just north of San Francisco had recorded over 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rainfall during the previous 12 hours, the weather service said on Twitter.

What is a ‘bomb cyclone’? Storm approaches West Coast, bringing rain, wind, possible flooding

“Some of our higher elevation locations could see 6, 7, 8 inches of rain before we’re all said and done,” weather service meteorologist Sean Miller said.

The California Highway Patrol closed a stretch of State Route 70 in Butte and Plumas counties because of multiple landslides within the massive Caldor Fire burn scar.

“We have already had several collisions this morning for vehicles hydroplaning, numerous trees falling, and several roadways that are experiencing flooding,” tweeted the highway patrol’s office in Oroville. “If you can stay home and off the roads today, please do. If you are out on the roads, please use extreme caution.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US panel urges kids 5-11 get COVID shots, final OK due soon

An influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 5 to 11, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. A final decision was expected within hours. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for the...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Richmond, CA
Government
Richmond, CA
Traffic
City
Oroville, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
The Hill

Trump gloats as Virginia results come in

Former President Trump is gloating over Republican Glenn Youngkin’s lead in the Virginia governor’s race as results continue to trickle in. In a statement Tuesday night, Trump said he didn’t even have to rally for Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race because McAuliffe constantly tied his Republican rival to the former president. That ultimately boosted Youngkin’s standing heading into the Tuesday election, Trump said.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Miller
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy