Early Whalers voice Bob Neumeier has died

Veteran sportscaster Bob Neumeier, an early voice of the New England Whalers on WTIC, has died, according to his family. He was 70.

Neumeier did public relations work for the World Hockey Association's Whalers before becoming their radio voice in 1975. He also worked at WFSB-TV in the 1970's, before moving to WBZ-TV in Boston, where he spent the bulk of his career as a sports reporter/anchor.

Highly popular in Boston when TV news ratings were through the roof, Neumeier had the talent and range to excel at many varied jobs. He returned to hockey as the radio voice of the Boston Bruins in the 1990's. He was a longtime handicapper/reporter on NBC Sports coverage of the Kentucky Derby and other horse racing events. He also spent several years as a weekday sports talk host at Boston's WEEI.