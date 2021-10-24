CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Summer-like Monday, Fall-like Tuesday, spring-like severe storms possible Wednesday

WLOX
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnseasonably warm Monday ahead with only isolated showers possible. This week's best chance for rain will be Wednesday and Wednesday night. Flooding rain and damaging thunderstorms will be possible as a strong cold front moves...

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Cold Front Coming For North Texas With ‘Sharp Temperature Gradient’

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A slow moving cold front is passing through North Texas Monday night and will continue to slide southeast Tuesday, Nov. 2. We will experience a sharp temperature gradient across North Texas in the afternoon hours. Temperatures at 4:00 pm will be in the lower 50s in the NW parts of North Texas while temperatures will be in the mid 70s in the SE. The temperature gradient is defined as the change in temperature over the change in distance. So, at 4 p.m. the temperature in Palestine is forecast to be 76° and the forecasted temperature in Bowie is forecast to be 53°. That is a difference of 23°. On a straight line, there is approximately 179.04 miles from Palestine to Bowie. While not dramatic, the temperature gradient is 0.12° per mile. What that means is that parts of North Texas call for sweatshirts and pants while other parts call for shorts and t-shirts. However, all of North Texas will be cool to cold on Wednesday with them temperatures for all of us in the 40s to 50s.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Thunderstorms
The Independent

Wet and windy weekend expected as temperatures approach freezing

A frosty, wet and windy weekend can be expected for many as temperatures begin to dip across the UK as winter weather fast approaches.Cooler weather with some sunny spells and showers are likely for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the coldest and wettest weather expected in the north and west of the UK.Helen Roberts, a meteorologist with the Met Office, expects warmer temperatures in the south with a high of 11 or 12 degrees, but single figures elsewhere.On Wednesday, a northerly wind will bring with it a cold breeze and temperatures approaching freezing. Further showers are also likely to begin in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wcbi.com

Cold, rainy weather likely by Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Temperatures begin to trend below average for the next several days with rain becoming likely Wednesday. TUESDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Daytime highs will reach the 60s for the Golden Triangle and hold in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees to the north.
COLUMBUS, MS
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures In 7 Months Tuesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start out Tuesday with the coldest temperatures in seven months. (Credit: CBS 2) Lows will be below freezing areawide in the 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Despite a mostly sunny sky for Tuesday afternoon, we’re expecting a colder day with highs only in the low to mid-40s. Look for partly cloudy skies and dry for Wednesday. We’ll start off once again with a freeze in the morning, then highs in the low to mid-40s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Southerly winds return late in the week, allowing for a slow warmup through the weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s starting on Friday and mid-50s this weekend. Tonight: Clearing skies. Low 31. Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 44. Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 44.
CHICAGO, IL
WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast

It's a gorgeous day! We'll see lots of sunshine, and highs will reach the mid 70s. We'll cool down near 50 by Wednesday morning. Some more cloud cover is expected on Wednesday, but we'll stay dry. A cold front will bring a few showers by Thursday. Here's the latest forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

2 Shots, 1 Coast drawings continue through November

It's a gorgeous day! We'll see lots of sunshine, and highs will reach the mid 70s. We'll cool down near 50 by Wednesday morning. Some more cloud cover is expected on Wednesday, but we'll stay dry. A cold front will bring a few showers by Thursday. Here's the latest forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
Post Register

Fog in the Treasure Valley Tuesday morning will likely return Wednesday as well

BOISE, Idaho — Rain showers overnight have led to patchy fog formation in the region Tuesday morning. Fog will lift by late morning for all areas and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon. Most of the moisture has moved off to the east, however, spotty rain showers remain possible over the higher terrain.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy