The San Jose Sharks may be through with the Canadian part of the road trip, but they’re still on the road for two more games, starting with the Boston Bruins this morning. The Sharks are coming off of a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Goaltender Adin Hill played spectacularly, and the first line of Jonathan Dahlen, Logan Couture and Timo Meier combined for 4 goals and 6 points, an absolutely dominant display.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO