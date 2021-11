A former Westmoreland County woman was sentenced to 30 months in a federal prison for embezzling $169,000 from two companies where she worked. Jennifer Lynne Clark, 42, was ordered last week to spend three years on supervised release after the prison term. Clark is also known as Jennifer Gill and now lives in Pinellas Park, Fla. She previously lived in Mt. Pleasant, prosecutors said.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO