Kayla Lamonte

The Tangipahoa Chamber will host their popular “Leads for Lunch” in Independence on Wednesday, November 10 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 232 Dileo Dr. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our members to share information about their products and services and introduce new team members to the community,” said Tangipahoa Chamber President and CEO Melissa Bordelon. “Chamber premier investor Louisiana Federal Credit Union joins us as sponsor for the event and we are happy to provide lunch from Independence restaurant The Depeaux.”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO