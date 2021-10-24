CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Cypress

an17.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out all the fun at North Cypress Fitness Center on Saturday for...

Mining Journal

Outdoors North

“On a crystal morning, I can see the dewdrops falling.” — Kerry Livgren. The morning air that greeted me was crisp and chilled, just the way I’d hoped it would be. There was a decided dampness in the air, but the day to come would be sunny and fair. Late...
LIFESTYLE
bassmaster.com

Tackle Tip Tuesday: Hudnall's technique for Cypress

Cypress Trees seem like an intimidating piece of cover that fish relate to, but Derek Hudnall trusts one "finesse" tactic to land a lot of weight in bass tournaments. In this Tackle Tip Tuesday brought to you by Mercury Marine, Hudnall explains why!
LIFESTYLE
#Cypress#The Color Run#Color
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Burro & Bull Coming to Cypress, Arabella Expands to Houston

Burro & Bull, 25618 Northwest Freeway, will softly open sometime in November, according to a press release. The new Cypress restaurant is a partnership between the husband and wife team of John and Veronica Avila and Bruce Gingrich and Andria Cain. For the past year, John Avila has been consulting with Gingrich and Cain at their Cajun-inspired restaurant Acadian Coast. That collaboration has led the Avilas to revive their concept Burro & Bull with Gingrich and Cain, who offered to be partners.
Community Impact Houston

Color Me Mine Cypress relocates studio after 10 years in business

Stay informed on what’s happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Color Me Mine relocated Oct. 2 from 26044 Hwy. 290, Ste. 300, Cypress, to 25712 Hwy. 290, Ste. C, Cypress. The pottery painting studio has been in Cypress for about 10 years and offers a range of projects as well as events for children and adults. Projects include ceramic mugs, plates, planters, vases, animal sculptures, banks, sports memorabilia and boxes, among other options.
CYPRESS, TX
timbercreekathletics.com

Girls Weightlifting | Preseason Tri-Meet vs Cypress Creek/Jones

Good luck to Coach Frankos and the Timber Creek girls weightlifting team as the Lady Wolves host the Cypress Creek Bears and Jones Tigers for a preseason tri-meet tonight. Go Wolves!. Matchup | vs Cypress Creek/Jones. Location | Timber Creek HS/Field House. Time | 5:30PM.
WORKOUTS
an17.com

Full Court Fest, season ticket pick-up party, set for Nov. 2

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s and women’s basketball programs will host Full Court Fest and the Season Ticket Pickup Party ahead of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in the University Center. Gates for Full Court Fest will open at 6:45 p.m. with the night’s action...
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Eagle Eye Care celebrates grand opening in Denham Springs

The newest eye care practice in Denham Springs, Eagle Eye Care, opened for business with an official ribbon cutting held in coordination with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce and city officials. The event was held on Monday, November 1, 2021, kicking off the business located at 112 South Range Avenue in the heart of downtown Denham Springs.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

