North Cypress

Burro & Bull, 25618 Northwest Freeway, will softly open sometime in November, according to a press release. The new Cypress restaurant is a partnership between the husband and wife team of John and Veronica Avila and Bruce Gingrich and Andria Cain. For the past year, John Avila has been consulting with Gingrich and Cain at their Cajun-inspired restaurant Acadian Coast. That collaboration has led the Avilas to revive their concept Burro & Bull with Gingrich and Cain, who offered to be partners.

11 DAYS AGO