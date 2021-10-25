CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Friends' actor who played Gunther dies at 59 following cancer battle

By Stephen Iervolino
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on "Friends," has lost his battle with prostate cancer. He died Saturday at the age of 59, "Friends" producer Kevin Bright announced on Twitter.

"James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days helping others. God bless you James, Gunther lives forever," Bright tweeted Sunday.

The official "Friends" Twitter account also posted a tribute, writing, "Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans."

Earlier this year, Tyler revealed to NBC's "Today" that his fight against the illness left his lower body paralyzed, keeping him from participating in the recent "Friends" reunion on HBO Max in person. He did, however, appear via video call.

The actor told "Today" the cancer was stage 4, and had spread to his bones. "So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me," he said.

He also explained his cancer worsened during the pandemic last year. "I missed going in for a test, which was not a good thing. So the cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic, and so it's progressed," he explained.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images - PHOTO: FILE - Actor James Michael Tyler attends the Central Perk Pop-Up Celebrating The 20th Anniversary Of "Friends" on September 16, 2014 in New York City.

In 2019, Tyler told ABC Audio he was "grateful" his character on "Friends" has left such an impression. "I got there, started with one word, and really no storyline whatsoever. You got to say, 'Yeah,'" he recalled.

"I believe the whole, like, 'Gunther's unrequited love for Rachel' was only supposed to be about one or two episodes, but they kept that story arc for 10 years, which I'm very grateful for," he added.

On Sunday night, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Greene in the beloved sitcom, posted a tribute to Tyler on Instagram, sharing a clip from a "Friends" scene of Rachel and Gunther as well as a photo of Tyler.

"Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTaylor 💔," Aniston wrote in the caption.

Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.

Comments / 4

rolling out

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter proposes to girlfriend

Kevin Hunter, the ex-husband of TV talk show host Wendy Williams, is reportedly remarrying. Hunter and Williams divorced in 2019. Hunter, 49, has reportedly proposed to his longtime mistress-turned-fiancée Sharina Hudson, and is prepared to walk down the aisle in the near future, according to media reports. Hudson, 34, is...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
