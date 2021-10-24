Families of 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti speak out
Professional Roofing Contractors | Sponsored Listings /. Oregon: Roof Replacement Prices Might Surprise You. New Senior Apartments in Portland (Take...www.nbcnews.com
Professional Roofing Contractors | Sponsored Listings /. Oregon: Roof Replacement Prices Might Surprise You. New Senior Apartments in Portland (Take...www.nbcnews.com
I say those people choose to go there knowing something could happen to them. It’s not this government’s responsibility to pay or anything to get them back. Those people knew the risks and Americans or not sorry my beliefs are let other countries be It’s not this countries problem and that’s why our country is in the shape it’s in now. Cause they just can’t stay out of other countries problems.
Where is Copeland, Orsteen, Graham, Robinson and the rest of this Christian Evengelicals (GOD) fearing Televangelists collecting millions and millions of dollars to buy their multi-million Mansions and Multi-million jets, 17 million dollars is just a drop in the bucket for this religious leaders men and women of (GOD), do it at least for the sake of the Children.
We should stop sending money to Haiti until the government gets our people out. As long as the kidnappers have them then the government gets no money
Comments / 148