Oregon State

Families of 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti speak out

NBC News
 9 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

Melvin Shick
8d ago

I say those people choose to go there knowing something could happen to them. It’s not this government’s responsibility to pay or anything to get them back. Those people knew the risks and Americans or not sorry my beliefs are let other countries be It’s not this countries problem and that’s why our country is in the shape it’s in now. Cause they just can’t stay out of other countries problems.

Robert Sanchez
8d ago

Where is Copeland, Orsteen, Graham, Robinson and the rest of this Christian Evengelicals (GOD) fearing Televangelists collecting millions and millions of dollars to buy their multi-million Mansions and Multi-million jets, 17 million dollars is just a drop in the bucket for this religious leaders men and women of (GOD), do it at least for the sake of the Children.

TRUMP/PENCE2020
8d ago

We should stop sending money to Haiti until the government gets our people out. As long as the kidnappers have them then the government gets no money

The Associated Press

Haiti PM condemns gangs, kidnappings in public address

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Prime Minister Ariel Henry condemned gangs and kidnappings in a prerecorded address posted Friday in which he also reassured Haitians that the country was not running out of fuel despite severe shortages that have frustrated millions and sparked recent strikes. It’s the first time Henry has...
6abc

Survivors share horrific details after being kidnapped by Haitian gang

Survivors of a previous kidnapping by the notorious Haitian gang 400 Mawozo have revealed details about what life was like as a hostage, with the group currently demanding a $17 million ransom to set free 16 Americans and one Canadian they have captive. The group of missionaries affiliated with Christian...
bpr.org

The Latest on Haiti’s Kidnappings

Sixteen Americans and one Canadian remain kidnapped in Haiti – with a $17 million ransom demanded for their release. The Ohio-based missionary group Christian Aid Ministries was visiting an orphanage on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince over the weekend, when they were kidnapped by a powerful Haitian gang. The FBI is...
Vice

Mexican Gangster Rapper ‘El Millonario’ Just Got Arrested on Murder Charges

MEXICO CITY—One of Mexico's most famous rappers, El Millonario, has been arrested for murder. Authorities allege that César Suárez, aka Millonario, was involved in the death of a 29-year-old male on the outskirts of the northern Mexican city of Monterrey in July. Little information has been released about the crime but the Nuevo Leon State Attorney General's office stated in an announcement that the deceased male died of blunt force trauma to the head.
New York Post

Last 4 living descendants of Sitting Bull identified with DNA testing

South Dakota author Ernie LaPointe and his sisters are now the only known living descendants of the legendary Hunkpapa Lakota warrior Sitting Bull. LaPointe, 73, who identifies as a member of the Lakota tribe, has spent 14 years trying to prove his historic progeny. Now, DNA testing has finally caught up with his search to confirm that he is the great-grandson of the legendary Hunkpapa Lakota Sioux chief.
Fox News

Nearly 100,000 people in Mexico have disappeared

Almost 100,000 people have disappeared in Mexico, according to the country’s National Search Commission, which keeps a record existing since 1964. Most are thought to have been killed by drug cartels, their bodies dumped into shallow graves or burned. Searchers have learned over the last decade, since the height of...
MIAMIDIARIO

Group of Haitian migrants landed on a Florida beach

The authorities reported that this Wednesday a group of Haitian migrants, including a girl, was detained after disembarking on a platform north of Miami Beach, Florida. Police told NBC6 channel that 21 people from Haiti were left by a boat on the beach of Haulover Beach, which belongs to the city of Sunny Isles, adjacent to Miami Beach.
Washington Post

Mexico is home to millions of illegal American cars. A new amnesty has set off a nationwide debate.

MEXICO CITY — Some call it a crisis at the border. Not the undocumented migrants flowing north. The illegal Fords and Chevrolets moving south. Since the 1990s, Mexico has been flooded with as many as 18 million vehicles illegally imported from the United States. Known colloquially as “autos chocolates” — chocolate cars — they make up more than a third of all the automobiles in the country.
Editor at Global Perspectives

Haiti's Most Dangerous Gang "400 Mawozo have stayed away from kidnapping Americans up to now"

The gang thought to be responsible for kidnapping 16 Americans and one Canadian is known as 400 Mawozo. For several months 400 Mawozo has fought in armed combat with rival gangs and abducted people from all walks of life, even police officers. There are also reports that the gang is raping women and recruiting children into its ranks, but kidnapping has become its most lucrative business.
lincolnnewsnow.com

15-year-old details harrowing days as captive to ruthless gang

Although the 17 missionaries from the US and Canada who were kidnapped in Haiti are generating international headlines, it's Haitians who bear most of the brunt of this brutal gang practice. CNN's Joe Johns spoke to one girl who was taken in the same neighborhood as the missionaries.
TheDailyBeast

The New Family Separation Crisis Brewing Under Biden

TAPACHULA, Mexico—After walking around 20 miles under the burning sun, Irineo Mujica and Luis Villagran, the two main organizers, gathered the full caravan around them to deliver the news. Mexican immigration authorities were offering a way to let them walk freely around the country: They will give out official immigration cards—but only to women and children.
