Roma has made headlines for all the wrong reasons over the past week or so. First, there was the club's bitter and controversial 1-0 defeat to Juventus at the Allianz Stadium last weekend, which was followed up by an even worse showing in Norway on Thursday, where Roma was easily dispatched by Bodø/Glimt in a 6-1 Europa Conference League shellacking. These combined defeats plus some rather contentious comments in his recent press conferences have given José Mourinho his first genuine taste of what it's really like managing Roma.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO