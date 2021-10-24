CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Napoli coach Spalletti 'devastated' after red card against Roma

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNapoli coach Luciano Spalletti was unhappy being sent off in their 0-0 draw against Roma. Spalletti was dismissed for dissent on the day. “I immediately want to clarify the red card incident," Spalletti told DAZN. “I went to him to...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Napoli coach Spalletti delighted with his attack for victory over Legia Warsaw

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti praised his players after their 3-0 Europa League defeat of Legia Warsaw. Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen and Matteo Politano struck the goals for the hosts. “It was difficult to break them down, but we never lost our organisation, because losing that can create gaps and it...
chiesaditotti.com

Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 9: Roma vs. Napoli

Spalletti, Osimhen & More: Talking Roma vs. Napoli With Far From Vesuvius. To get some insight on Napoli and their perfect start, we turned to Kirsten Schlewitz from Far From Vesuvius (and many other excellent outlets). Serie A Matchday 9: Fixture Lists, Key Matches and How They Affect Roma. By...
SOCCER
abc17news.com

Napoli’s perfect start ended by Roma ahead of Inter-Juventus

MILAN (AP) — Napoli’s perfect start to the season has come to an end with a 0-0 draw at Roma in Serie A. Napoli moved back top but is above AC Milan on goal difference alone after the Rossoneri beat Bologna 4-2 on Saturday. Defending champion Inter is third and can close the gap to five points if it beats in-form Juventus in the eagerly anticipated Derby d’Italia later Sunday. Roma remained fourth. Giovanni Simeone scored all four goals against his father’s former team as Hellas Verona routed Lazio 4-1.
Tribal Football

Adani: Roma coach Mourinho more attacking than Juventus' Allegri

Former Inter Milan defender Daniele Adani rates Roma coach Jose Mourinho as more attack-minded than Juventus' Max Allegri. Allegri guided Juve to victory over Roma on Sunday, though it left Adani unimpressed. He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I expected that after two years Allegri would present himself with a...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roma#Napoli#Red Card#Dazn#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Napoli coach Spalletti: I've always rated Osimhen ahead of Mbappe

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti admits he rates Victor Osimhen ahead of PSG star Kylian Mbappe. When former Lazio sports chief Walter Sabatini was asked to choose between Osimhen and Mbappé, he opted for the Napoli centre-forward. “If I were to pick one of them, I'd go for Osimhen. He is...
SOCCER
chiesaditotti.com

Spalletti, Osimhen & More: Talking Roma vs. Napoli With Far From Vesuvius

After Roma's embarrassing 6-1 loss to Bodø/Glimt in last night's Europa Conference League fixture, the quick turnaround ahead of Sunday's Derby del Sole against Napoli can be seen as either a blessing or a curse. In the wake of such a disappointing defeat, rather than licking their wounds, throwing their feet back in the fire might actually be the best cure for Roma, and a derby against undefeated Napoli certainly rises to that standard. However, José Mourinho might actually need more time to fix the litany of errors from last night's embarrassing display in Norway.
UEFA
goal.com

Roma v Napoli Match Preview, 10/24/21

Napoli have drawn 50 games against Roma in Serie A (W46 L52) - only against Torino (55) have the Partenopei drawn more top-flight matches. Napoli have won their last three league games against Roma, as many wins as in the previous 10 meetings (D2 L5); the Partenopei have not reached four wins in a row against the Giallorossi in the competition since 1976.
SOCCER
chiesaditotti.com

Roma vs. Napoli: Lineups & Game Thread

Roma has made headlines for all the wrong reasons over the past week or so. First, there was the club's bitter and controversial 1-0 defeat to Juventus at the Allianz Stadium last weekend, which was followed up by an even worse showing in Norway on Thursday, where Roma was easily dispatched by Bodø/Glimt in a 6-1 Europa Conference League shellacking. These combined defeats plus some rather contentious comments in his recent press conferences have given José Mourinho his first genuine taste of what it's really like managing Roma.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

'Napoli tried to play directly through Osimhen' - AS Roma coach Mourinho

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho believes Napoli, initially, tried to play their game directly through Super Eagle Victor Osimhen. The two Serie A heavyweights settled for a goalless draw at the Olimpico Stadium in the top-tier match. It was the first time the Naples charges had failed to score in the league this season after a 100% winning record in their previous eight matches.
Tribal Football

Napoli striker Mertens delighted with winning return against Legia Warsaw

Napoli striker Dries Mertens was delighted with victory over Europa League opponents Legia Warsaw. It marked Mertens' first start for the season after summer shoulder surgery. “We are doing well, we won 3-0 after a good performance and need to continue like this," the Belgian told Sky Italia. “It was...
UEFA
chiesaditotti.com

Battered Roma Return To Italy For Derby Del Sole Against Napoli

After Roma’s total embarrassment in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, there’s little doubt that the fresh-car smell that came with the start of the José Mourinho Era is gone. It would be a mistake to suggest that Roma’s back at square one after the 6-1 drubbing; Mourinho did practically put out his bench mid-week, and while it’s massively discouraging that that bench couldn’t even manage to put away a Norwegian side, it would take a particularly mercurial Romanista to spread doom and gloom after only one truly poor match. Remember, as recently as a week and a half ago we were excitedly talking about just how strong and versatile certain elements of this side were. That hasn’t gone away, and hopefully, this poor form will be viewed as just a blip once it’s truly in the rearview mirror.
chiesaditotti.com

Picks to Click: Roma vs. Napoli

Chiesa di Totti has existed in one form or another for nearly 15 years now, and throughout that time, we've strived to provide the most complete wrap-around matchday coverage possible. What started off simply with game threads and match reviews has expanded to include previews, probable lineups, and match highlights, among other pieces alongside our traditional game threads and reviews. Over the past 18 months or so, we've continued that expansion to include our Sinners & Saints player ratings series, our podcast (Across the Romaverse), Four Key Figures, which shines a light on a variety of statistical trends, and, most recently, Bren vs. Bran, our post-match debate series, which will return soon after a brief hiatus.
SOCCER
chiesaditotti.com

Probable Formations: AS Roma vs SSC Napoli

All season long José Mourinho has rattled on about Roma’s lack of depth when many in the fanbase and media have asked why he consistently starts the same 12-13 players in Serie A. Well, on a cold Thursday night in Norway, we got the answer as to why Mourinho prefers to stay away from rotation, especially heavy rotation in the league.
UEFA
firstsportz.com

Serie A: AS Roma vs Napoli Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

It’s matchday 9 in Serie A as AS Roma welcome league leaders Napoli at the Olimpico Stadium on Sunday 24th October. Roma were narrowly beaten by Juventus in their last game, while Napoli recorded a narrow win against Torino. Ahead of the AS Roma vs Napoli here is our live stream, preview and prediction details.
UEFA
Daily Mail

With eight wins from eight at the top of Serie A, Napoli are rising with Luciano Spalletti as the mastermind and Victor Osimhen as the club's new talisman... not even problems regarding Lorenzo Insigne can keep the club down

Eight victories from eight matches to start this Serie A season, Napoli have gone back in time to the Diego Maradona days. The clocks have rewound 30 years to when the Argentine football legend was living in Naples. The city's football club's flags are flying from the rooftops, bars are filled with Napoli posters and photographs.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Roma manager Jose Mourinho 'set to banish Borja Mayoral, Marash Kumbulla, Amadou Diawara, Riccardo Calafiori and Gonzalo Villar to the stands against Napoli' following humiliating 6-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in Europa Conference League

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to banish five players to the stands following his side's humiliating 6-1 loss to Bodo/Glimt. Mourinho was livid after the defeat in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and blamed the lack of quality in his squad after he made changes for the game in Norway.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Napoli retake top spot despite perfect start ending at Roma

Milan (AFP) – Napoli’s 100 percent start to the Serie A season came to an end on Sunday with a goalless draw at Roma which halted their winning run at eight matches. Napoli retake top spot in the Italian top flight but are level on 25 points with AC Milan following their hard-fought win at Bologna on Saturday.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy