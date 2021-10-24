Napoli coach Spalletti 'devastated' after red card against Roma

After Roma’s total embarrassment in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, there’s little doubt that the fresh-car smell that came with the start of the José Mourinho Era is gone. It would be a mistake to suggest that Roma’s back at square one after the 6-1 drubbing; Mourinho did practically put out his bench mid-week, and while it’s massively discouraging that that bench couldn’t even manage to put away a Norwegian side, it would take a particularly mercurial Romanista to spread doom and gloom after only one truly poor match. Remember, as recently as a week and a half ago we were excitedly talking about just how strong and versatile certain elements of this side were. That hasn’t gone away, and hopefully, this poor form will be viewed as just a blip once it’s truly in the rearview mirror.

10 DAYS AGO