New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson exited the Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots early due to a knee injury, and the reported diagnosis is a strained PCL that will knock him out for 2-4 weeks. Wilson hasn't exactly had the hottest start to his career, but head coach Robert Saleh doesn't believe this is a setback. In fact, the injury will give Wilson an opportunity to do something he hasn't done yet.

