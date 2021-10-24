Man dressed as ninja stabs employee at Aiken Walmart

AIken Standard file photo

A Walmart employee was stabbed Friday by a Black male dressed like a ninja.

Aiken Public Safety officers responded to the Walmart on Richland Avenue in reference to a stabbing.

Officers observed "a large amount of blood both on the floor and on [the victim's] face," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The victim's injuries were described as "a large laceration to [the victim's] mouth as well as the back left side of [the victim's head. [The victim] also had a deep laceration to [the victim's] left hand," according to the report.

A witness told police they were unsure who the male was or why he would have stabbed the victim, according to the report.

However, the witness stated "a Black male dressed as a ninja attacked [the victim] stabbing [them] multiple times before fleeing out the garden section of the building," according to police.

Officers cleared the store and confirmed the suspect was no longer on scene, according to the report. Names of all employees on scene were documented.

EMS arrived on scene and took over patient care. It is unclear what the victim's current condition is.

According to the report, the incident is not believed to be gang-related.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.