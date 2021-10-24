CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Videocast: Increasing Winds and Widespread Rain Overnight

By Daji Aswad
WISN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain will continue overnight through Monday evening...

www.wisn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

❄️ Maryland's first frost and freeze of season expected overnight

Meteorologist Ava Marie says Tuesday will be cloudy and cooler with showers developing this morning. Highs will be below normal, near 50 degrees. Showers will continue this afternoon then taper before sunset. With clearing skies tonight, it will turn much colder. Tonight will bring the first frost and freeze to...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Wet and windy weekend expected as temperatures approach freezing

A frosty, wet and windy weekend can be expected for many as temperatures begin to dip across the UK as winter weather fast approaches.Cooler weather with some sunny spells and showers are likely for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the coldest and wettest weather expected in the north and west of the UK.Helen Roberts, a meteorologist with the Met Office, expects warmer temperatures in the south with a high of 11 or 12 degrees, but single figures elsewhere.On Wednesday, a northerly wind will bring with it a cold breeze and temperatures approaching freezing. Further showers are also likely to begin in...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures In 7 Months Tuesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start out Tuesday with the coldest temperatures in seven months. (Credit: CBS 2) Lows will be below freezing areawide in the 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Despite a mostly sunny sky for Tuesday afternoon, we’re expecting a colder day with highs only in the low to mid-40s. Look for partly cloudy skies and dry for Wednesday. We’ll start off once again with a freeze in the morning, then highs in the low to mid-40s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Southerly winds return late in the week, allowing for a slow warmup through the weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s starting on Friday and mid-50s this weekend. Tonight: Clearing skies. Low 31. Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 44. Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 44.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Snow Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cooler air has arrived and radar is showing pockets of snow in the Laurels. While I expect the Pittsburgh area to be dry for the rest of the day, that isn’t likely going to be the case for everyone. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Places north of I-80 will see rain (and even a low snow chance) during the afternoon and evening with the first lake effect event of the year occurring on Lake Erie’s southern coast. While the rain chance moves out today, the cold air is really just now arriving. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) I fully expect we will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Q2 News

Forecast as quiet as a guilty cat

The weather pattern stays quiet. A high-pressure ridge will build across the area Tuesday night bringing warming temperatures through Thursday. A clear night and a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday will come with slowly warming temperatures. Lows will slip to the 20s/30s and highs mainly in the 50s. Thursday will warm to the upper 50s to 60s.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy