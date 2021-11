BOSTON — Elon University’s volleyball team took the Northeastern University Huskies to five sets, but could not come away with a victory. The first set was tight and neither team could pull away. There were four lead changes, and the largest lead for either team was three points. Behind great defensive play from senior outside hitter Kellyn Trowse, who finished with a team high 14 digs, the Phoenix was able to win the set 25-23.

ELON, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO