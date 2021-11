Editor: As a member of the community it is important to me to know that my family, my home, and my community are safe and protected. Public safety is key for making sure our community can thrive, and that starts with making sure that we have high quality law enforcement to keep us safe. To attract and keep the best law enforcement officials, we need to pay them a living wage. That’s why in Richmond, our Delegate Wendy Gooditis voted to give our state police a pay raise. This will allow us to support our officers and make sure that we’re not losing the best talent to other states.

ALDIE, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO