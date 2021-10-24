CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telstra to buy Digicel Pacific in Australia govt-backed US$1.6 billion deal

By Nikhil Kurian Nainan, Jonathan Barrett
theedgemarkets.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Oct 25): Telstra Corp Ltd said on Monday it agreed to buy the Pacific operations of telecom firm Digicel Group in a $1.6 billion deal largely funded by the Australian government and seen as a way to block China's rising influence in the region. The government will front $1.33...

www.theedgemarkets.com

FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Pakistan LNG issues emergency LNG tender after term cargoes cancelled

SINGAPORE (Nov 2): Pakistan LNG is seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in November through an emergency tender after its term suppliers cancelled delivery of cargoes, two industry sources said on Tuesday. A sharp increase in gas prices has caused power shortages in many parts of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Australia is about to be hit by a carbon tax whether the prime minister likes it or not, except the proceeds will go overseas

Ten years ago, in the lead-up to Australia’s short-lived carbon price or “carbon tax” (either description is valid), the deepest fear on the part of businesses was that they would lose out to untaxed firms overseas. Instead of buying Australian carbon-taxed products, Australian and export customers would buy untaxed (possibly dirtier) products from somewhere else. It would give late-movers (countries that hadn’t yet adopted a carbon tax) a “free kick” in industries from coal and steel to aluminium to liquefied natural gas to cement, to wine, to meat and dairy products, even to copy paper. It’s why the Gillard government handed out free...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Nadiah Wan youngest CEO listed in Forbes Asia’s Power Businesswomen 2021

SINGAPORE (Nov 2): Nadiah Wan, a 37-year-old Malaysian businesswoman, is listed in Forbes Asia’s Power Businesswomen 2021, which recognises 20 outstanding female business leaders in the Asia-Pacific region. According to Forbes, Nadiah, who holds two chief executive officer titles, is the youngest to make this year’s list. “Businesswomen across the...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Ship queues worsen port delays from Singapore to Piraeus

(Nov 2): The world’s largest shipping hubs are suffering elevated levels of congestion as containers pile up at seaports from Singapore to Greece’s Piraeus. Near Singapore on Monday, the backlog was 22% above normal with 53 container ships anchored off the financial and cargo-transit hub, the highest count since Bloomberg News started tracking the data in April.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Leaked SMS sharpens Australia-France subs row

France on Tuesday accused Australia of using "very inelegant methods" after a text message sent by President Emmanuel Macron to Australian leader Scott Morrison was leaked in an apparent bid to imply that he knew about the collapse of a major submarine deal earlier than he maintains. Media in Australia and Europe reported on the SMS which the French leader sent to Morrison two days before Australia announced that it had torn up a decade-old multi-billion-dollar contract with France to build a new fleet of submarines. France, which reacted furiously to the cancellation, has always said it had been blindsided by the announcement, and Macron added to the furore at the weekend by accusing of Morrison of lying to him. But the revelation of the text message Tuesday can be seen as suggesting Macron was less surprised by the cancellation than he has admitted.
POLITICS
theedgemarkets.com

Brazil's Nubank targets over US$50 bil valuation in US IPO

BENGALURU (Nov 1): Online lender Nubank is targeting a valuation of over US$50 billion for its initial public offering in the United States, which would make it more valuable than Brazil's largest traditional lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA . The Sao Paulo-based fintech, which was last valued at US$30 billion...
ECONOMY
AFP

British woman wins court battle against Australia 'backpacker tax'

A British woman on Wednesday won a lengthy legal fight against Australia's "backpacker tax", after the country's top court agreed the levy discriminated against foreigners on working holiday visas. Catherine Addy, who had worked in Sydney in 2017, took her battle against the levy all the way to Australia's High Court, which unanimously ruled in her favour -- putting potentially thousands of other backpackers in line for a tax refund.
JAPAN
theedgemarkets.com

Singapore has grand ambitions to become global crypto hub

(Nov 2): Singapore is seeking to cement itself as a key player for cryptocurrency-related businesses as financial centers around the world grapple with approaches to handle one of the fastest growing areas of finance. “We think the best approach is not to clamp down or ban these things,” said Ravi...
WORLD
Reuters

China's Oct services activity expands at faster clip - Caixin PMI

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in October, buoyed by robust demand, although rising inflationary pressures weighed on business confidence for the year ahead, a private survey showed on Wednesday. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.8 in...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

China’s Ganfeng wins deal to supply Tesla with lithium products

HONG KONG/LONDON (Nov 1): Ganfeng Lithium Co won a deal to supply Tesla Inc with lithium products for three years, enabling the car-maker to lock in crucial supplies as prices for battery metals surge. The Chinese company will provide battery grade lithium hydroxide products to the electric-vehicle maker from 2022...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong 3Q GDP grows 5.4% y-o-y, sees frozen tourism as a constraint

HONG KONG (Nov 1): Hong Kong's economy lost momentum in the third quarter as exports slowed, and the bounce from last year's pandemic-induced slump has largely run its course, with longer-term prospects hanging on the impact of the city's zero-Covid policy. The global financial hub is following Beijing's lead in...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

MindChamps to enter Indonesian market via JVC with Indonesia's Mayapada group

SINGAPORE (Nov 1): MindChamps PreSchool Limited has established a joint venture company (JVC) with Indonesia’s Mayapada Group to bring MindChamps’ schools in Indonesia. The Mayapada Group was founded over 25 years ago, and has business beginnings with Bank Mayapada and Duty Free Shopper (Indonesia). The group is owned by the Tahir family.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Thailand ratifies RCEP regional trade pact

BANGKOK (Nov 1): Thailand has ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal, its commerce minister said on Monday. Thailand's ratification on Oct 28 would be a boost to the country's trade to the area, which accounted for 53% of last year's exports, Jurin Laksanawisit said in a statement.
ECONOMY
The Independent

India, UK to launch global solar grid project at COP26

India and the U.K. will launch a project that aims to create a solar grid connecting countries in different parts of the world at the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow Scotland The project, known as the “Green Grids Initiative,” is being initiated by the International Solar Alliance, which was launched by India and France at the 2015 Paris climate conference to promote solar energy. The U.K. and India agreed to join forces in the initiative in May this year.Although solar energy is becoming cheaper than dirtier alternatives, countries cannot rely on it at night and must fall...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
loyaltylobby.com

IHG Hotels In Australia, New Zealand & Pacific Package Deals

Select IHG affiliated hotels in Australia, New Zealand, and South Pacific offer prepaid package stays at their properties. These are called Handpicked Holidays by IHG and are available for purchases through December 31 and stay until March 31, 2022. You can access this offer on IHG’s website here. Members must...
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

Britain pushes Australia to buy its nuclear submarines instead of US rivals

A Royal Navy submarine has visited Australia as Britain pitches to gazump the US and build Canberra a new underwater fleet to counter China in the Pacific. HMS Astute docked in Perth only weeks after Britain and America signed a security pact with Australia that would see the Asia-Pacific country purchase eight nuclear-powered submarines.
CHINA
mymotherlode.com

Biden tells Macron US ‘clumsy’ in Australia submarine deal

ROME (AP) — Working to patch things up with an old ally, President Joe Biden told French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday the U.S. had been “clumsy” in its handling of a secret U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia, an arrangement that left France in the lurch and rattled Europe’s faith in American loyalty.
WORLD

