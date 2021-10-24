CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Owners celebrate historic inn's new chapter

Gettysburg Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spirits are returning to the Cashtown Inn — actually they never left. Built in 1795 as...

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Ch. 3 spends the night inside CT's historic haunted inn

PRESTON, CT (WFSB) – A historic inn is one of the most haunted places in the state. Captain Grant’s Inn, in Preston, has a history of people having otherworldly experiences. Channel 3 reporter Dennis Valera is taking a trip and spending the night there, all while documenting his whole experience.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TravelPulse

Let Florida's Historic Coast Set the Stage for Your Group's Next Celebration

Looking for a unique domestic destination for a client's wedding, family reunion, quinceañera, proposal or friend getaway? Perhaps where Old World charm meets Gilded Age luxury – with upscale modern amenities and ample opportunities for outdoor activity and cultural enrichment? As the oldest, continuously inhabited settlement founded by Europeans in the U.S., St. Augustine has learned a thing or two over the centuries about putting on celebrations. And together with neighboring Ponte Vedra – a golf mecca boasting pristine beaches and top resorts – it is eager to help you create fantastic moments for your couples, wedding parties, families and other groups. Read on for a sampling of ideas.
FLORIDA STATE
Gettysburg Times

ACHS celebrating Historic Railroad Week

The Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) invites the public to five nights of programming, Nov. 8-12, on one of America’s favorite subjects from the History Consortium, according to an ACHS release. “Mark your calendar for a week of programs on historic railroads, the trains, the station buildings, technology, people, economic...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water Mark
maqnews.com

New painting honors historic hotel’s founder

When an artist from Fairfield, Iowa, stayed at the Decker Hotel earlier this year, he thought something was missing from the lobby. That something was a portrait of James Decker, the New York businessman who opened the historic hotel in 1875. The artist, who goes by the name of Kesryth,...
MAQUOKETA, IA
susquehannastyle.com

The New Face Of A Historic Lititz Landmark: Lititz Springs Inn & Spa

When David Stoudt purchased the Lititz Springs Inn & Spa in 2017, he never could have predicted the rollercoaster ride to follow. The historic landmark, home to the award-winning Bulls Head Public House, was already an established institution. But after two years of hands-on ownership that saw multiple renovations, a global pandemic and subsequent economic recession closed the business for three months. This crushing blow was unprecedented but couldn’t dull the spirit of the historic property or its dedicated owner.
LITITZ, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
marinmagazine.com

Jack London State Historic Park’s Fundraiser Celebrates the Author and his Wife in 1920s Style

The spirit of Charmian London, author Jack London’s irrepressible wife, was invoked on September 25 as more than 320 guests were welcomed to Charmian’s Wild Call, a gala fundraising event at Jack London State Historic Park. Attendees at the event (the name is a play on the title of Jack London’s most notable book, The Call of the Wild) were transported back to the year 1926, ten years after Jack’s passing and during the height of the roaring 20’s.
ENTERTAINMENT
registerpublications.com

Riverside Inn has new owner, name

The Riverside Inn in Greendale has a new name. The inn, at 515 Eads Parkway, officially switched Sept. 23 when the inn. The inn was sold to Jesse Sohi, of Singh Hotels LLC, for $1,15 million on June 15. Sohi and his family own four other Red Roof Inns. Edelyn...
LIFESTYLE
Las Vegas Weekly

Paradise Crest Manor’s owners help carry forth the Hammargren House’s Halloween celebration

Long before Area15 began drawing visitors with its eclectic mix of sights and attractions, the quirky estate of former Nevada Lt. Governor and retired neurosurgeon Lonnie Hammargren long delighted visitors with its endless artifacts and exploratory weirdness. Neon signs, giant tiki statues, Evel Knievel’s American flag uniform—those and more fill...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wjct.org

Historic St. Francis Inn bewitches paranormal investigator

RC Davis is a paranormal investigator -- his latest case brings him to the oldest city in the United States, St. Augustine, which some would argue is the most haunted. “This particular room, Lily’s room, is supposed to be the most haunted place in the inn,” said Davis. He spent...
POLITICS
reviewjournal.com

Historic Pioneer Saloon’s new owners planning weekend parties

Like a lot of people who find themselves in possession of historic buildings, Stephanie Richter felt the pull of those who had gone before her. “It’s a very long story,” Richter said. “When (she and her business partner, the musician and businessman known as Old Man Liver) were in the process of looking for a bar and noticed the Pioneer Saloon was available, it just spoke to us. It’s a piece of Nevada’s history, and we wanted to be stewards of taking care of that place.”
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy