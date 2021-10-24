Owners celebrate historic inn's new chapter

Like a lot of people who find themselves in possession of historic buildings, Stephanie Richter felt the pull of those who had gone before her. “It’s a very long story,” Richter said. “When (she and her business partner, the musician and businessman known as Old Man Liver) were in the process of looking for a bar and noticed the Pioneer Saloon was available, it just spoke to us. It’s a piece of Nevada’s history, and we wanted to be stewards of taking care of that place.”

