Owners celebrate historic inn's new chapter

Looking for a unique domestic destination for a client's wedding, family reunion, quinceañera, proposal or friend getaway? Perhaps where Old World charm meets Gilded Age luxury – with upscale modern amenities and ample opportunities for outdoor activity and cultural enrichment? As the oldest, continuously inhabited settlement founded by Europeans in the U.S., St. Augustine has learned a thing or two over the centuries about putting on celebrations. And together with neighboring Ponte Vedra – a golf mecca boasting pristine beaches and top resorts – it is eager to help you create fantastic moments for your couples, wedding parties, families and other groups. Read on for a sampling of ideas.
Comments / 0