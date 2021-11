According to the police officials, the 21-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with murder. He is also facing burglary and weapons charges. Prosecutors say he is accused of murdering his 81-year-old grandfather with an axe. The 21-year-old suspect told investigators that God had ordered him to kill his grandfather. “He believed his grandfather was a monster and that God told him he would have to change his religion,” authorities say.

