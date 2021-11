As previously noted, Jim Ross revealed that he was diagnosed with skin cancer. During his Grilling JR podcast, Ross talked more about the diagnosis:. “I’m pretty good. I have this little cancer issue I’m trying to deal with. I’m going to start doing radiation soon. I have to do 22 radiation treatments. Somehow I have to figure out how to do it on consecutive days. They would like to do it every day for I think 3 weeks, or whatever it is, maybe longer than that. I haven’t kept track. It’s inevitable. It’s coming. I have to deal with it. I haven’t found myself buried in the minutia of whether this is happening or that is happening.

