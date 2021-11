Max Verstappen praised his Red Bull team for the improvements made to his car over the race weekend at the United States Grand Prix after he beat Lewis Hamilton to the line to claim a vital victory in Texas. Mercedes’ recent success at the Circuit of the Americas looked set to continue after they topped the time sheets after the first practice session, but Verstappen was able to find his pace as he secured pole position. Although the Dutchman went on to lose his advantage to Hamilton after the first corner, an aggressive pit-stop strategy from Red Bull saw Verstappen...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO