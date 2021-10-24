CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn Hughes: “I’ve stepped through many minefields and overcome every addiction you can imagine.”

By Kyle Meredith
 9 days ago

Glen Hughes on Holy Ground, Letting Go of Fear, and a 2022 Dead Daisies Album. Glen Hughes drops a line into Kyle Meredith With… to discuss Holy Ground, his new album with...

HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
Glenn Hughes
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
People

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals 'Painful' Part About Becoming a Mom Years Before Twin Sister Barbara

Jenna Bush Hager is excited for twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush to experience motherhood alongside her. The 39-year-old Today co-host shares three kids with her husband Henry Hager: Margaret "Mila" Laura, 8; Poppy Louise, 6; and Henry "Hal" Harold, 2. On Hoda Kotb's podcast Making Space, Jenna opens up about what it was like starting a family years before Barbara, who gave birth to her first baby, daughter Cora Georgia, with husband Craig Coyne on Sept. 27.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Shares Update on How Her Shop’s Construction Is Progressing

Now that Leticia Cline is dating American Pickers star Mike Wolfe, the world is discovering just how talented and versatile the rider, model, mother, councilwoman and contractor is. Since finally making her relationship with Wolfe public, Cline has been at the forefront of everyone’s feed with her picturesque adventures and recent remodeling updates. Somehow, between all of her various jobs, passions and hobbies, Cline has still found time to construct a shop with her own two hands.
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween Look

Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
