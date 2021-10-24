CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kane, 2 other Blackhawks players out due to COVID-19 protocol

By Josh Gold-Smith
theScore
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Kane is among a trio of Chicago Blackhawks players missing Sunday's game against the Detroit Red Wings while in COVID-19 protocol. Kane didn't...

www.thescore.com

