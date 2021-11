The Rust production team released a letter to the crew of the Alec Baldwin feature tonight saying that they’ve “made the decision to wrap the set at least until investigations are complete.” The note comes as the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office is conducting a search warrant of the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico after a discharged prop gun by Baldwin took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the film’s director Joel Souza in the shoulder on Thursday. On Thursday night, Deadline first reported that the Rust production was halting for “an undetermined period of time” and conducting their own internal investigation of the...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO