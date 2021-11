If you haven't yet voted in the general election, Tuesday is your last chance. Polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Registered, but don't know where your polling place is? Click here to access the list of polling places on the Saline County Election Office website. You also can find out where your polling place is and what your precinct number is on the Kansas Secretary of State's Voter View web page.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO