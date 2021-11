Windows Security, popularly known as Windows Defender, is the default Antivirus and Security solution available with Windows 11. It is one of the best solutions out there, and for most situations, it works well. However, one of the common issues that have been reported is that after an upgrade or at random, Windows Security doesn’t open and work as expected. When this user tries to launch the app, nothing happens. This post looks at various solutions that can help you fix the problem.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO