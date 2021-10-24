CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

The Succession Family Tree: A Guide to the Dysfunctional Roy Dynasty

By Leena Kim
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilial piety is a concept entirely lost on Logan Roy's four kids. But with a father like that, who can really blame them? The billionaire patriarch at the center of the HBO cult hit Succession rules over his clan like he does his colossal media and entertainment empire—with an iron first....

