It was akin to a world’s fair of all things cryptocurrency. A speech by Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan at the recent annual conference of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) made the sector sound as if it were from a distant future — a world with decentralized financial systems which involve zero employees, the ability to process loans instantly without a bank, and even nations accepting crypto as a form of legal tender. However, these innovations aren’t events from an alternate universe: they’re the reality for today’s world that has a clear demand for investment decisions to be made at the instantaneous pace of the internet.

CURRENCIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO