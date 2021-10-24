11-year-old boy raises money for Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his grandmother

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A pumpkin harvest in central Minnesota proves there is plenty of hope for our future. WCCO-TV in Minneapolis met a young man named Emmitt Cox and found his giant gourds are no match for the size of his heart. “Here’s a big one,” Emmitt showed the TV cameras, pointing to his pumpkins. “This is the biggest one.” Like any good country boy, 5-year-old Emmitt is proud of his crops. He can even tell you how much one costs to take home. “This one is four,” he said, holding up four fingers. But what began as some father and son bonding last year has grown into...

