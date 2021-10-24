11-year-old boy raises money for Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his grandmother

(MARE) – Zayalani, who likes to be called Zaya, is an affectionate and easy-going girl of Puerto Rican descent. She can be shy with new people, but once she opens up, she can connect well with others. Zaya possesses a caring heart and has a strong desire to help others. Some of her favorite activities include doing arts and crafts, listening to music, spending time outdoors, and spending time with her foster family. At school, Zaya is receiving extra support, both academically and emotionally. She does very well with one-on-one connection and also gets along with her peers.
Comments / 0