11-year-old boy raises money for Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his grandmother

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicheal Cotton wants help make a difference in the memory of his 94-year-old grandmother who had Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19 just before last Christmas. “I wanted...

CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Boy#Jewelry#Charity
