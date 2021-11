The Dark One Is Awakening in the Wheel Of Time Trailer. The new trailer for The Wheel of Time looks as epic as you can imagine. In a matter of weeks, the first-ever live-action adaptation of Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy saga will hit Prime Video. The producers dropped a new trailer that offers even a better look at the upcoming series for the occasion. In addition to setting the tone for the story, which looks pretty dark, the latest video features plenty of the fantastic beasts that inhabit the world created by Jordan. The monsters forming the Dark One’s army look pretty “real” in the freshly released images, implying producers used as little CGI as possible. Five brave warriors will have to power up and stand against the new menace coming to their world.

