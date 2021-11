A rejuvenated Hellas Verona host a Juventus side reeling from a midweek bump in the road in Serie A on Saturday afternoon. After three consecutive defeats at the start of the league campaign, Igor Tudor was brought in at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi and has got an immediate response; with just one defeat from seven matches, Verona would rank sixth if the season had begun when the former Juve player took charge.

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO