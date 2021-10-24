CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

8865 Willowwood Way

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou will not find a more beautifully updated move-in ready townhome in the highly sought after Aspenwood neighborhood. This fully updated beauty features 3 freshly painted levels with new carpet and luxury vinyl plank flooring, 2 beds, 2 full and 1 half baths across 1,152 finished sq. ft. All of the...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

42 Dogwood Ln

Build your home in Beautiful Nelson County! One of the best lots in Winterhaven subdivision. Almost level with a slight slope perfect for a walk out basement. Wooded, private and with winter views of the mountains. 1.27 acres within a very small subdivision with nice homes and great neighbors. Perfect location: minutes to Wintergreen, all the breweries, wineries, cideries, and restaurants.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3432 Patterson Street NW

Welcome! This gorgeous 1930's property situated on one of the most sought after streets in Chevy Chase DC, immediately charms you with a barn style roof line and brick archway. Entering through the front door you are met with a perfectly proportioned foyer and sizable living room inviting you in with its arched doorways and bright bay window. The dining room flows into the kitchen and family room addition. The family room has windows on three walls overlooking the verdant backyard creating a treehouse sensation and on the fourth a pair of glass french doors set into an exposed brick wall. A charming half bath and renovated kitchen round out the main level. The second level includes two large bedrooms and an owner's suite. Hardwood floors are under all of the carpets. The third level, historically used as a bedroom, is very spacious and includes a massive walk-in closet and original pine floors.The walkout basement is sizable and unfinished with an attached garage, washer/dryer, multiple storage rooms, and half bath. The generously sized backyard includes a gorgeous old growth tree and garage/basement access. The wire fence is covered with luscious English ivy and holly trees bookend the yard. The home is moments away from all Chevy Chase has to offer including Lafayette Park & Elementary School, Blessed Sacrament School, Broad Branch Market, Chevy Chase Community Center & Library, Chevy Chase Circle, restaurants and cafe's on Connecticut Ave (refer to attached map).
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9309 E Parkhill Drive

A very thoughtful, significant renovation in Parkview with a cosmopolitan flair, offering five bedrooms and three full bathrooms with generous amounts of functional living space. Total kitchen and living room upgrades ($65,000), boasting quartz countertops, new cabinets, lighting, flooring, appliances, and fixtures. Upper-level bathrooms have both been fully renovated in 2018. The contemporary kitchen is open to the dining area and living room with sliding glass doors to a beautiful deck. The upper level offers three bedrooms, including a primary suite bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and two fashionable built-in armoires, for additional clothing storage. A contemporary full hallway bathroom and conveniently located laundry room round out the second level. The fully finished walkout lower level includes a sun-drenched family room with convenient access to the rear patio, ideal for entertaining. Adjacent to the family room is a thoughtful kitchenette including a full-size refrigerator, microwave, and pantry. A very subtle four step down, ushers you to two additional bedrooms with full-size windows, very generous closet spaces, another full bath and a second large laundry/storage room. Recent upgrades also include, all new fresh paint, all recently power washed exterior walkways, driveway, patio, and deck. New HVAC unit (May 2021.) This modestly priced neighborhood is conveniently located just minutes from NIH, significant retail shopping areas and very easy access to both 270, 495, public transportation/red line metro train stops - Medical Center and Grosvenor. Parkview is a very family and pet friendly community, with highly rated assigned public schools, and a very reputable private school right outside the neighborhood. HURRY THIS ONE WON'T LAST!
RETAIL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6294 Lee Street

Ready for new memories in The Plains. Open House Saturday and Sunday 1-4 pm November 6&7. Plan a visit to horse and wine country. Two full levels above ground with 5 bedrooms; 3 full baths and a half bath on those levels. The basement has another full bathroom and a bonus room that could potentially be a guest bedroom/6th bedroom. Formal dining room, living room, breakfast room, sunroom on the main level. Walk out to the expansive Trex deck. The basement level also has a wraparound family room with Vermont Castings wood stove and a walkout to a large concrete patio below the deck. Large pole barn in the back has two garage doors, concrete flooring and second floor loft space. The smaller storage shed will also convey (larger storage shed is being moved). Two blocks from the quaint downtown area of the Town of The Plains. The small town feel includes a few slow moving trains each day; shopping and restaurants. Less than 2 miles to I-66 for quick commutes into Fairfax or west to I-81. Equestrian events, polo and other events just south of here at Great Meadows. Horse and Wine Country all around. Much of the surrounding countryside is in conversation easement.
THE PLAINS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardwood Flooring#Glass Tile#Windows#Closets#Rails#Aspenwood
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15 Middleton Lane

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms rancher style home in sought after Sugarland Run Community. This house is bright, light filled open floor plan one level living at it's finest. New Roof, New paint and new floor, new kitchen, new appliances, new bathroom. Living/dining room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen & dining with breakfast area. The Sugarland Run Community is near shopping centers, restaurants & it features community pool, meeting rooms, tot lots and more! Outside jacuzzi hot tub will convey as is! Close proximity to VA-28 Sully Rd for I-66 and other interstate access for commuting purposes. Potomac River, Algonkian Regional Park, and Willow Lake are perfect areas to enjoy beautiful nature and walking trails. Dulles International Airport nearby, along with fine dining and shopping to venture out and explore at the Dulles Town Center. Home warranty American Shield up to $515 provided for list price offer.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4316 Sunset Dr

Welcome to Riverwood, featuring Charlottesville's most affordable new homes on private homesites w/ a 5-acre community park! The Columbia features 4 beds & 2.5 baths with a finished basement and 2-car garage for early 2022 move-in. Plus, a massive owner?s suite with private bath & huge walk-in closet. An open-concept main level design with home office, spacious great room and gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located in the FINAL section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk from the brand new 5 acre community park, including a basketball court, playground, and picnic area. This brand new home is only steps from the walking trail to the Rivanna River where you can swim, fish, kayak and more. Tested, inspected and HERS+- scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Receive $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9522 Lagersfield Circle

Beautiful luxury townhouse at Vienna Metro. New remodeled kitchen, SS appliances, new carpet, gorgeous brazilian cherry floors, fresh paint, 2 car garage, Deck and lower level patio, SUPER CLEAN..You'll love it!. Listing courtesy of Pearson Smith Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for...
VIENNA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

943 Woodland Avenue

Commuter friendly - just minutes to Old Town Winchester and I-81. This 2 bedroom home is the perfect starter home with an amazing back yard for all of your entertainment goals. Plenty of storage opportunities in the basement or rear storage shed. The driveway allows for multiple cars and there is extra parking in the rear. Add your personal touches and make this adorable rancher all yours!
WINCHESTER, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18191 Barrow Knoll Lane

Oak Knoll is a gorgeous community set in the country yet ideally located minutes to the town of Purcellville for shopping and dining out. The sunset views are incredible off the back deck. The star gazing is even better while gathering around the firepit on the spacious patio. Inside there is a newly remodeled kitchen with new QUARTZ countertops, A new 5 burner gas cooktop with custom hood vent , new shiplap cabinet accents, White tile backsplash, a new "just knock" refrigerator and a stunning kitchen bar area. Large kitchen table space opens to the family room with Coffered Trim Ceilings, Plantation Shutters, a Stone Fireplace,(gas) and wall of built in bookshelves. There is a main level office/ study, Xfinity Internet, and built in bookcases. For entertaining enjoy the Large dining room and living room both with large bay window upgrades. Upper level has a spacious Master Suite w/Sitting Room & Oversized 2-Sided Walk-In Closet, huge Owners bath with a Big Shower, Dual Vanities, Corner Soaking Tub & Private Water Closet, Bedroom 2 & 3 have a Jack & Jill bath with a double Sink Vanity and separate water closet/shower, bedroom 4 is a Princess Suite w/Private Bath. Lower level has a Massive Walkup Basement w/Double Door to outdoors and a Rough-In for 4th Full Bath, waiting for your finishing touches, Cozy Front Porch, Beautiful Landscaping w/ Perennials, grasses & Trees. 3-Car Side-Load Garage, Ample Driveway Parking. Fenced back yard. Water Filter & Softener, 2015 Water Heater, Newer oversized stacked Washer & Dryer on main level. Amazing views without all the land maintenance, a must see! Septic system has been inspected yearly, Lincoln ES | Blue Ridge MS | Loudoun Valley HS.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBB Flaxseed Drive , Castlerock Ii

WOW! New Construction Community of 25 Total Homesites. Homesites consist of 25 total lots ranging in size from 1.9 acres to 5 acres. Most homesites average 2.2 acres - 2.6 acres. Individual Well Individual Septic. Community is situated less than 3 miles from Shepherdstown Downtown. Are you looking for a New home with 2+ acres of land but not wanting the "custom home" price tag or not wanting to deal with the headache of a construction loan. Stone Mill Estates has everything you have been wanting. Land tree-lined community ideally situated close to Shepherdstown. Photos may not be of actual home. Photos may be of similar home/floorplan.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3208 Barclay Street

Location, location, location, right across from the year round Waverly farmer+GGs market, this 3BR, 1.5 bathroom Charles Village townhouse features, new roof (2018), upgraded ductwork 2000, updated kitchen with granite countertops, an island (not fixed) that can be moved to your convenience, a separate laundry room, beautiful engineered hardwood floors in the living room, a beautifully renovated full bathroom in the upper level, a picket fenced backyard and additional parking available in the rear. Just 15 mins from the inner harbor, walking distance to Johns Hopkins and Medstar Union Memorial Hospitals, museums, grocery store, Charles Village shopping and entertainment is just minutes from this upcoming area offering also a special beautification and area security program. The lower lever features a full crawl space for additional storage. Sold AS-IS.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7701 Finns Lane

Beautiful dwelling with great living space. Separate formal living room and formal dining room. Spacious family room. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. The home has a nice airy flow. All bedrooms have great living space. Private deck off of the master bedroom suite. Fenced in backyard. Close to metro and bus route. Come tour today.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5563 Seminary Road , #404

Awesome 2BR/2BA Corner Unit Penthouse Condo w/ 2 Garage Spaces & Tons of Upgrades! Kitchen w/ 42in white cabs, granite, SS, backsplash, peninsula bar! Gorgeous hardwood floors. Living Rm w/ Gas FP & tons of light! Walkout to covered terrace. Washer-dryer in unit. Extra storage. Great community w/ Pool, Fitness Rm, Clubhouse! Super-convenient to shopping & restaurants. Mins to 395, Mark Center, Pentagon, DC!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

24 Loblolly Rd

Adorable cottage at Lake Monticello. New paint and flooring make this 3-bed, 2-bath move-in ready. One-level living, with open and spacious floorplan. Living room features a gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen, rear deck and private yard. Master-bedroom with ensuite, 2 additional bedrooms and full-bath situated in the hall, complete this wonderful home.,Formica Counter,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Living Room.
LAKE MONTICELLO, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18709 Mallory Place

Investors Alert! Don+GGt miss this cashflow gem. A beautifully kept 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home. Currently rented with tenants under a 2-year lease. Tenants paying $2,100 a month. House features wood flooring, a finished basement, & healthy mechanics. Plenty of outdoor space & a shed included! A two door garage as well! Tenants take excellent care of the property. Priced to move, don+GGt miss out!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14508 Kentish Fire Street

Welcome to Village Place of Gainesville community! With over 2000 square feet, this end-unit townhome offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and a two car garage. The lower level entrance features a foyer and den/office/playroom and a half bath. The sunny, open concept, main level offers hardwood floors, an eat in kitchen, with granite counter tops, a large living room space with gas fireplace and a half bathroom. There is also a balcony off of the kitchen! The upper level has new hardwood flooring! The primary bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and primary bathroom with dual sinks and shower. There is an additional full bathroom in the hall and two additional bedrooms. This ideal location provides convenient access to several commuter routes, and multiple shopping and dining options.
GAINESVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1358 Tanook Court

Beautiful 3 level townhome nestled on quiet court in sought after Walnut Ridge. Lovely updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (1 yr new refrigerator w/water dispenser, ice maker), separate dining room, new flooring on main level and upgraded recessed lighting throughout. Sun filled, spacious living room with cozy fireplace, newer slider (2 yr) off living room leads to large deck that overlooks newly fenced backyard, wooded common area and handy storage shed. You'll find generously sized bedrooms with ample closet space and newer carpet on the upper level, the lower level features a finished rec room with walk out access, den and large laundry room. Two assigned parking spots convey with this home. Blue ribbon schools, close to Broadneck Peninsula Trail, community playground, conveniently located with easy access to Rt 50 and 97. Professional photos to be posted this week.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7408 Gum Spring Road

Great opportunity on this ranch style home with attached 1 car garage. It offers approximately 768 squarefeet of living space with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Good floor plan. Basement. Built in 1942enhancements and updates are needed to make this home move in but has potential. Listing courtesy of Realhome...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1122 Battery Avenue

Located on a tree lined street in Federal Hill, this beautiful 2-bedroom 2-bathroom house is waiting for you! Open floor plan, brick accent wall and hardwood flooring greet you as you step into the living room. Dedicated dining space leads you into the gourmet kitchen with designer cabinetry, skylight, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and TONS OF COUNTERSPACE and storage!!! Just off the kitchen is a private patio perfect for having your morning coffee. Hardwood flooring continues upstairs into both spacious bedrooms. Two full bathrooms upstairs. This home is perfectly located within walking distance to all that Federal Hill & downtown has to offer!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

223 Oak Leaf Way

Make this home your own or invest in a house with GREAT bones and loads of potential!! Spacious floorplan in association free community close to parks, schools, shopping, dining, commuter routes and so much more! Huge kitchen with breakfast nook, pantry, and plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Formal dining and living rooms with access to large deck provide the space to entertain or relax at home with an open floorplan and main level half bath! Upper level features generously sized bedrooms including amazing master suite! Finished basement is perfect for a rec room, den or additional bedroom. Newer HVAC, hot water heater and windows! Do not miss out on this incredible value!
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy