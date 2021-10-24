8865 Willowwood Way

Welcome! This gorgeous 1930's property situated on one of the most sought after streets in Chevy Chase DC, immediately charms you with a barn style roof line and brick archway. Entering through the front door you are met with a perfectly proportioned foyer and sizable living room inviting you in with its arched doorways and bright bay window. The dining room flows into the kitchen and family room addition. The family room has windows on three walls overlooking the verdant backyard creating a treehouse sensation and on the fourth a pair of glass french doors set into an exposed brick wall. A charming half bath and renovated kitchen round out the main level. The second level includes two large bedrooms and an owner's suite. Hardwood floors are under all of the carpets. The third level, historically used as a bedroom, is very spacious and includes a massive walk-in closet and original pine floors.The walkout basement is sizable and unfinished with an attached garage, washer/dryer, multiple storage rooms, and half bath. The generously sized backyard includes a gorgeous old growth tree and garage/basement access. The wire fence is covered with luscious English ivy and holly trees bookend the yard. The home is moments away from all Chevy Chase has to offer including Lafayette Park & Elementary School, Blessed Sacrament School, Broad Branch Market, Chevy Chase Community Center & Library, Chevy Chase Circle, restaurants and cafe's on Connecticut Ave (refer to attached map).

REAL ESTATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO