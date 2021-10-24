CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

38 Hamlet Drive

38 Hamlet Drive
 38 Hamlet Drive

Cover picture for the articleSpacious Updated END Townhouse in Private Location. 4 Br., 3/1 Bth. Eat-in Kitchen with 42" Upgraded Cabinets and Granite Tops, Ceramic Floor. Separate Dining room. Large Living Room with Recessed Lights and Sliders to Large Deck. Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling. Finished Walk-out Basement...

38 Hamlet Drive

9309 E Parkhill Drive

9309 E Parkhill Drive

A very thoughtful, significant renovation in Parkview with a cosmopolitan flair, offering five bedrooms and three full bathrooms with generous amounts of functional living space. Total kitchen and living room upgrades ($65,000), boasting quartz countertops, new cabinets, lighting, flooring, appliances, and fixtures. Upper-level bathrooms have both been fully renovated in 2018. The contemporary kitchen is open to the dining area and living room with sliding glass doors to a beautiful deck. The upper level offers three bedrooms, including a primary suite bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and two fashionable built-in armoires, for additional clothing storage. A contemporary full hallway bathroom and conveniently located laundry room round out the second level. The fully finished walkout lower level includes a sun-drenched family room with convenient access to the rear patio, ideal for entertaining. Adjacent to the family room is a thoughtful kitchenette including a full-size refrigerator, microwave, and pantry. A very subtle four step down, ushers you to two additional bedrooms with full-size windows, very generous closet spaces, another full bath and a second large laundry/storage room. Recent upgrades also include, all new fresh paint, all recently power washed exterior walkways, driveway, patio, and deck. New HVAC unit (May 2021.) This modestly priced neighborhood is conveniently located just minutes from NIH, significant retail shopping areas and very easy access to both 270, 495, public transportation/red line metro train stops - Medical Center and Grosvenor. Parkview is a very family and pet friendly community, with highly rated assigned public schools, and a very reputable private school right outside the neighborhood. HURRY THIS ONE WON'T LAST!
9522 Lagersfield Circle

9522 Lagersfield Circle

Beautiful luxury townhouse at Vienna Metro. New remodeled kitchen, SS appliances, new carpet, gorgeous brazilian cherry floors, fresh paint, 2 car garage, Deck and lower level patio, SUPER CLEAN..You'll love it!. Listing courtesy of Pearson Smith Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for...
VIENNA, VA
300 Dixon Street , #308

300 Dixon Street , #308

Stunning end unit townhouse located in the Dixon Square community overlooking mature landscaping and the Rails to Trails. As you enter the front door you are greeted by an abundance of natural light, 9' ceilings, oversized floor to ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout the main level. The kitchen offers granite counters, island w/bar, SS appliances, pantry and dining room. A door through the kitchen leads to the rear balcony. The Primary suite is located on the upper level and boasts a walk-in closet, cathedral ceilings and a loft space which is a perfect area for an office, gym, hobby area, etc. The spacious primary bath offers a double vanity sink, glass shower & jetted tub. The upper level is further improved with 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level of the home offers a rec room space, a roughed in full bath and laundry room. A 2-car garage and a front porch complete this nearly 2,000 sqft residence. Located just a few blocks from all of downtown Easton's amenities.
7701 Finns Lane

7701 Finns Lane

Beautiful dwelling with great living space. Separate formal living room and formal dining room. Spacious family room. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. The home has a nice airy flow. All bedrooms have great living space. Private deck off of the master bedroom suite. Fenced in backyard. Close to metro and bus route. Come tour today.
10605 Sundridge Street

10605 Sundridge Street

To Be Built - Mozart at Greenleigh. The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home in Ryan's Mozart. The sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity and functionality that continues through the rest of the home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining and featuring either a handy coat closet or a conveniently placed powder room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous Primary Bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. For a truly spa-like experience, the separate Primary Bath features a dual vanity and 5' shower with dual shower heads. Several lower level floor plans are available depending on community - all feature options for a finished Recreation Room, Study, and Powder Room or Bath. Learn why Greenleigh was named 2019 Community of the Year by The Maryland Building Industry Association! Enjoy exclusive access to the community's state of the art amenities including clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center with separate yoga studio, dog park, walking trails and pocket parks! You have easy access to I-95, I-695, the Marc Train and Downtown Baltimore. Greenleigh is located in the heart of the Baltimore Crossroads where you can walk from your home to restaurants, shopping, and a future grocery store. White Marsh Mall and the Avenue are only 5 miles away for many more shopping and dining options as well as a movie theater. Gunpowder Falls State Park is less than 10 minutes away and offers fields, biking and running trails, picnic pavilions, and beautiful views of the water! And when summer heats up so does the action around the Chesapeake Bay and its many tributaries. From boating to fishing and crabbing, to sharing late evenings with perfect sunsets and friends, there is no better place to live! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
3432 Patterson Street NW

3432 Patterson Street NW

Welcome! This gorgeous 1930's property situated on one of the most sought after streets in Chevy Chase DC, immediately charms you with a barn style roof line and brick archway. Entering through the front door you are met with a perfectly proportioned foyer and sizable living room inviting you in with its arched doorways and bright bay window. The dining room flows into the kitchen and family room addition. The family room has windows on three walls overlooking the verdant backyard creating a treehouse sensation and on the fourth a pair of glass french doors set into an exposed brick wall. A charming half bath and renovated kitchen round out the main level. The second level includes two large bedrooms and an owner's suite. Hardwood floors are under all of the carpets. The third level, historically used as a bedroom, is very spacious and includes a massive walk-in closet and original pine floors.The walkout basement is sizable and unfinished with an attached garage, washer/dryer, multiple storage rooms, and half bath. The generously sized backyard includes a gorgeous old growth tree and garage/basement access. The wire fence is covered with luscious English ivy and holly trees bookend the yard. The home is moments away from all Chevy Chase has to offer including Lafayette Park & Elementary School, Blessed Sacrament School, Broad Branch Market, Chevy Chase Community Center & Library, Chevy Chase Circle, restaurants and cafe's on Connecticut Ave (refer to attached map).
15 Middleton Lane

15 Middleton Lane

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms rancher style home in sought after Sugarland Run Community. This house is bright, light filled open floor plan one level living at it's finest. New Roof, New paint and new floor, new kitchen, new appliances, new bathroom. Living/dining room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen & dining with breakfast area. The Sugarland Run Community is near shopping centers, restaurants & it features community pool, meeting rooms, tot lots and more! Outside jacuzzi hot tub will convey as is! Close proximity to VA-28 Sully Rd for I-66 and other interstate access for commuting purposes. Potomac River, Algonkian Regional Park, and Willow Lake are perfect areas to enjoy beautiful nature and walking trails. Dulles International Airport nearby, along with fine dining and shopping to venture out and explore at the Dulles Town Center. Home warranty American Shield up to $515 provided for list price offer.
4316 Sunset Dr

4316 Sunset Dr

Welcome to Riverwood, featuring Charlottesville's most affordable new homes on private homesites w/ a 5-acre community park! The Columbia features 4 beds & 2.5 baths with a finished basement and 2-car garage for early 2022 move-in. Plus, a massive owner?s suite with private bath & huge walk-in closet. An open-concept main level design with home office, spacious great room and gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located in the FINAL section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk from the brand new 5 acre community park, including a basketball court, playground, and picnic area. This brand new home is only steps from the walking trail to the Rivanna River where you can swim, fish, kayak and more. Tested, inspected and HERS+- scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Receive $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
18191 Barrow Knoll Lane

18191 Barrow Knoll Lane

Oak Knoll is a gorgeous community set in the country yet ideally located minutes to the town of Purcellville for shopping and dining out. The sunset views are incredible off the back deck. The star gazing is even better while gathering around the firepit on the spacious patio. Inside there is a newly remodeled kitchen with new QUARTZ countertops, A new 5 burner gas cooktop with custom hood vent , new shiplap cabinet accents, White tile backsplash, a new "just knock" refrigerator and a stunning kitchen bar area. Large kitchen table space opens to the family room with Coffered Trim Ceilings, Plantation Shutters, a Stone Fireplace,(gas) and wall of built in bookshelves. There is a main level office/ study, Xfinity Internet, and built in bookcases. For entertaining enjoy the Large dining room and living room both with large bay window upgrades. Upper level has a spacious Master Suite w/Sitting Room & Oversized 2-Sided Walk-In Closet, huge Owners bath with a Big Shower, Dual Vanities, Corner Soaking Tub & Private Water Closet, Bedroom 2 & 3 have a Jack & Jill bath with a double Sink Vanity and separate water closet/shower, bedroom 4 is a Princess Suite w/Private Bath. Lower level has a Massive Walkup Basement w/Double Door to outdoors and a Rough-In for 4th Full Bath, waiting for your finishing touches, Cozy Front Porch, Beautiful Landscaping w/ Perennials, grasses & Trees. 3-Car Side-Load Garage, Ample Driveway Parking. Fenced back yard. Water Filter & Softener, 2015 Water Heater, Newer oversized stacked Washer & Dryer on main level. Amazing views without all the land maintenance, a must see! Septic system has been inspected yearly, Lincoln ES | Blue Ridge MS | Loudoun Valley HS.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
3208 Barclay Street

3208 Barclay Street

Location, location, location, right across from the year round Waverly farmer+GGs market, this 3BR, 1.5 bathroom Charles Village townhouse features, new roof (2018), upgraded ductwork 2000, updated kitchen with granite countertops, an island (not fixed) that can be moved to your convenience, a separate laundry room, beautiful engineered hardwood floors in the living room, a beautifully renovated full bathroom in the upper level, a picket fenced backyard and additional parking available in the rear. Just 15 mins from the inner harbor, walking distance to Johns Hopkins and Medstar Union Memorial Hospitals, museums, grocery store, Charles Village shopping and entertainment is just minutes from this upcoming area offering also a special beautification and area security program. The lower lever features a full crawl space for additional storage. Sold AS-IS.
24 Loblolly Rd

24 Loblolly Rd

Adorable cottage at Lake Monticello. New paint and flooring make this 3-bed, 2-bath move-in ready. One-level living, with open and spacious floorplan. Living room features a gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen, rear deck and private yard. Master-bedroom with ensuite, 2 additional bedrooms and full-bath situated in the hall, complete this wonderful home.,Formica Counter,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Living Room.
LAKE MONTICELLO, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBB Flaxseed Drive , Castlerock Ii

WOW! New Construction Community of 25 Total Homesites. Homesites consist of 25 total lots ranging in size from 1.9 acres to 5 acres. Most homesites average 2.2 acres - 2.6 acres. Individual Well Individual Septic. Community is situated less than 3 miles from Shepherdstown Downtown. Are you looking for a New home with 2+ acres of land but not wanting the "custom home" price tag or not wanting to deal with the headache of a construction loan. Stone Mill Estates has everything you have been wanting. Land tree-lined community ideally situated close to Shepherdstown. Photos may not be of actual home. Photos may be of similar home/floorplan.
42 Dogwood Ln

42 Dogwood Ln

Build your home in Beautiful Nelson County! One of the best lots in Winterhaven subdivision. Almost level with a slight slope perfect for a walk out basement. Wooded, private and with winter views of the mountains. 1.27 acres within a very small subdivision with nice homes and great neighbors. Perfect location: minutes to Wintergreen, all the breweries, wineries, cideries, and restaurants.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
7408 Gum Spring Road

7408 Gum Spring Road

Great opportunity on this ranch style home with attached 1 car garage. It offers approximately 768 squarefeet of living space with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Good floor plan. Basement. Built in 1942enhancements and updates are needed to make this home move in but has potential. Listing courtesy of Realhome...
162 Spectator Lane

162 Spectator Lane

You will love the open floor plan at this Owings Mills Townhouse located in desirable Queen Anne Village. Brick front townhouse situated on a quiet street backing to woods. Freshly painted with neutral colors. Hardwood & laminate wood like floors throughout. Newer replacement windows 2012, roof 2017. Heat pump and A/C 2010. Natural light floods the large eat-in kitchen which opens to an oversized deck overlooking green space. Granite counters and newer stainless steel appliances, refrigerator 2021, dishwasher 2019. Finished walk-out lower level with a Family Room, Full Bath, Laundry and Storage. Lower deck offers additional outdoor space. Large Primary Bedroom with large walk-in closet plus 2 additional Bedrooms with good closet space. Community amenities include an Olympic size swimming pool, tennis courts, and a playground. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants at popular Foundry Row in Owings Mills. Easy access to transportation and I-695.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
943 Woodland Avenue

943 Woodland Avenue

Commuter friendly - just minutes to Old Town Winchester and I-81. This 2 bedroom home is the perfect starter home with an amazing back yard for all of your entertainment goals. Plenty of storage opportunities in the basement or rear storage shed. The driveway allows for multiple cars and there is extra parking in the rear. Add your personal touches and make this adorable rancher all yours!
WINCHESTER, VA
812 21ST Street NE

812 21ST Street NE

Great opportunity for an investor or a homeowner. This home is ready for your vision. Take a look at this 2br/1 bath home with detached garage located in emergent neighborhood of Carver/ Langston. You're steps away from the convenient H St Trolley and the Hechinger Mall Redevelopment project, which house various businesses for everyday needs such as Safeway and a post office. With this property located half a mile from Langston Golf Course, Kingman Island, The Fields, RFK Stadium, River Terrance bike trails and The National Arboretum, this is city living at its best for the outdoor enthusiast. Easy access to 295, bus lines and H St Trolley for easy transportation and commuting. This is an Estate Sale and Seller would prefer to use Dream Title & Escrow.
502 Cool Water Way

502 Cool Water Way

HADLEY MODEL! FURNISHED MODEL IS AVAILABLE TO WALK THROUGH! NOW INCLUDING A FINISHED REC ROOM!! Stonegate, a new single-family community, is the only new construction community within walking distance of downtown Westminster. With pricing starting in the $500's. We have something for everyone!! Stonegate is conveniently located near many shopping and dining options and is just a short drive away from the recreational and dining activities of Westminster.*Photos are representative* See model home for access!
Lot J Chapel Rd

Lot J Chapel Rd

Come see this gorgeous 5 acre lot. Located in Middletown, this property has quick and easy access to Rt 66 and Rt 81. Easy commute to DC/Northern VA. Close to shopping, the Shenandoah River and other natural attractions. This is a beautiful setting for your next home. There is the possibility of adding up to 10 additional acres to this lot.
7848 New Battle Grove Road

7848 New Battle Grove Road

Meticulously maintained End-of-Group in North Point Village. A porchfront, all brick, home with three bedrooms and one full bath on upper level. Carpeting on main and upper level covering solid hardwoods. Fully fenced level yard with gates and off street parking in the rear. Longtime owners took extraordinary care of this home and it shows.
MLS

