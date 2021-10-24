CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7923 Tower Court Road

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking for a large yard? Don't miss this home. Great opportunity to purchase a single family home in this area close to Ft. Meade. Recent updates include a full bath addition, new carpet and paint. Oversized garage...

10243 Prince Place , 28-205

Estate Sale in the sought after Largo Area.
FAIRFAX, VA
9522 Lagersfield Circle

Beautiful luxury townhouse at Vienna Metro. New remodeled kitchen, SS appliances, new carpet, gorgeous brazilian cherry floors, fresh paint, 2 car garage, Deck and lower level patio, SUPER CLEAN..You'll love it!
VIENNA, VA
2507 Pokes Road

Looking for a project - check out this one on Elliotts Island! Large lot - close to the boat ramp. Very quiet area.
MLS
943 Woodland Avenue

Commuter friendly - just minutes to Old Town Winchester and I-81. This 2 bedroom home is the perfect starter home with an amazing back yard for all of your entertainment goals. Plenty of storage opportunities in the basement or rear storage shed. The driveway allows for multiple cars and there is extra parking in the rear. Add your personal touches and make this adorable rancher all yours!
WINCHESTER, VA
7408 Gum Spring Road

Great opportunity on this ranch style home with attached 1 car garage. It offers approximately 768 squarefeet of living space with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Good floor plan. Basement. Built in 1942enhancements and updates are needed to make this home move in but has potential. Listing courtesy of Realhome...
MLS
15 Middleton Lane

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms rancher style home in sought after Sugarland Run Community. This house is bright, light filled open floor plan one level living at it's finest. New Roof, New paint and new floor, new kitchen, new appliances, new bathroom. Living/dining room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen & dining with breakfast area. The Sugarland Run Community is near shopping centers, restaurants & it features community pool, meeting rooms, tot lots and more! Outside jacuzzi hot tub will convey as is! Close proximity to VA-28 Sully Rd for I-66 and other interstate access for commuting purposes. Potomac River, Algonkian Regional Park, and Willow Lake are perfect areas to enjoy beautiful nature and walking trails. Dulles International Airport nearby, along with fine dining and shopping to venture out and explore at the Dulles Town Center. Home warranty American Shield up to $515 provided for list price offer.
REAL ESTATE
4316 Sunset Dr

Welcome to Riverwood, featuring Charlottesville's most affordable new homes on private homesites w/ a 5-acre community park! The Columbia features 4 beds & 2.5 baths with a finished basement and 2-car garage for early 2022 move-in. Plus, a massive owner?s suite with private bath & huge walk-in closet. An open-concept main level design with home office, spacious great room and gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located in the FINAL section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk from the brand new 5 acre community park, including a basketball court, playground, and picnic area. This brand new home is only steps from the walking trail to the Rivanna River where you can swim, fish, kayak and more. Tested, inspected and HERS+- scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Receive $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
7848 New Battle Grove Road

Meticulously maintained End-of-Group in North Point Village. A porchfront, all brick, home with three bedrooms and one full bath on upper level. Carpeting on main and upper level covering solid hardwoods. Fully fenced level yard with gates and off street parking in the rear. Longtime owners took extraordinary care of this home and it shows.
MLS
MLS
Real Estate
9309 E Parkhill Drive

A very thoughtful, significant renovation in Parkview with a cosmopolitan flair, offering five bedrooms and three full bathrooms with generous amounts of functional living space. Total kitchen and living room upgrades ($65,000), boasting quartz countertops, new cabinets, lighting, flooring, appliances, and fixtures. Upper-level bathrooms have both been fully renovated in 2018. The contemporary kitchen is open to the dining area and living room with sliding glass doors to a beautiful deck. The upper level offers three bedrooms, including a primary suite bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and two fashionable built-in armoires, for additional clothing storage. A contemporary full hallway bathroom and conveniently located laundry room round out the second level. The fully finished walkout lower level includes a sun-drenched family room with convenient access to the rear patio, ideal for entertaining. Adjacent to the family room is a thoughtful kitchenette including a full-size refrigerator, microwave, and pantry. A very subtle four step down, ushers you to two additional bedrooms with full-size windows, very generous closet spaces, another full bath and a second large laundry/storage room. Recent upgrades also include, all new fresh paint, all recently power washed exterior walkways, driveway, patio, and deck. New HVAC unit (May 2021.) This modestly priced neighborhood is conveniently located just minutes from NIH, significant retail shopping areas and very easy access to both 270, 495, public transportation/red line metro train stops - Medical Center and Grosvenor. Parkview is a very family and pet friendly community, with highly rated assigned public schools, and a very reputable private school right outside the neighborhood. HURRY THIS ONE WON'T LAST!
RETAIL
6294 Lee Street

Ready for new memories in The Plains. Open House Saturday and Sunday 1-4 pm November 6&7. Plan a visit to horse and wine country. Two full levels above ground with 5 bedrooms; 3 full baths and a half bath on those levels. The basement has another full bathroom and a bonus room that could potentially be a guest bedroom/6th bedroom. Formal dining room, living room, breakfast room, sunroom on the main level. Walk out to the expansive Trex deck. The basement level also has a wraparound family room with Vermont Castings wood stove and a walkout to a large concrete patio below the deck. Large pole barn in the back has two garage doors, concrete flooring and second floor loft space. The smaller storage shed will also convey (larger storage shed is being moved). Two blocks from the quaint downtown area of the Town of The Plains. The small town feel includes a few slow moving trains each day; shopping and restaurants. Less than 2 miles to I-66 for quick commutes into Fairfax or west to I-81. Equestrian events, polo and other events just south of here at Great Meadows. Horse and Wine Country all around. Much of the surrounding countryside is in conversation easement.
THE PLAINS, VA
10605 Sundridge Street

To Be Built - Mozart at Greenleigh. The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home in Ryan's Mozart. The sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity and functionality that continues through the rest of the home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining and featuring either a handy coat closet or a conveniently placed powder room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous Primary Bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. For a truly spa-like experience, the separate Primary Bath features a dual vanity and 5' shower with dual shower heads. Several lower level floor plans are available depending on community - all feature options for a finished Recreation Room, Study, and Powder Room or Bath. Learn why Greenleigh was named 2019 Community of the Year by The Maryland Building Industry Association! Enjoy exclusive access to the community's state of the art amenities including clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center with separate yoga studio, dog park, walking trails and pocket parks! You have easy access to I-95, I-695, the Marc Train and Downtown Baltimore. Greenleigh is located in the heart of the Baltimore Crossroads where you can walk from your home to restaurants, shopping, and a future grocery store. White Marsh Mall and the Avenue are only 5 miles away for many more shopping and dining options as well as a movie theater. Gunpowder Falls State Park is less than 10 minutes away and offers fields, biking and running trails, picnic pavilions, and beautiful views of the water! And when summer heats up so does the action around the Chesapeake Bay and its many tributaries. From boating to fishing and crabbing, to sharing late evenings with perfect sunsets and friends, there is no better place to live! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
423 Lindenhurst Court

Just freshened townhome unit in the Villages at Parson's Lake. Conveniently located on the north end of Salisbury close to shopping and dining. This 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath home has been freshly painted and new carpet added. Nice vinyl fence panels divide the back yard from the neighbors and there is a large closet for outside storage. The HOA takes care of lawn maintenance and maintaining the common areas. See it today, before it is gone!
MLS
34843 Railroad Avenue

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home that sits privately off the main road on 2.55 acres ! Cape Cod with first floor master this one is very nice with fantastic views. The outside area with decks make this place perfect for cookouts with family and friends. Public water and sewer and single car garage, call for a showing today.Showing only after 3pm.
MLS
3432 Patterson Street NW

Welcome! This gorgeous 1930's property situated on one of the most sought after streets in Chevy Chase DC, immediately charms you with a barn style roof line and brick archway. Entering through the front door you are met with a perfectly proportioned foyer and sizable living room inviting you in with its arched doorways and bright bay window. The dining room flows into the kitchen and family room addition. The family room has windows on three walls overlooking the verdant backyard creating a treehouse sensation and on the fourth a pair of glass french doors set into an exposed brick wall. A charming half bath and renovated kitchen round out the main level. The second level includes two large bedrooms and an owner's suite. Hardwood floors are under all of the carpets. The third level, historically used as a bedroom, is very spacious and includes a massive walk-in closet and original pine floors.The walkout basement is sizable and unfinished with an attached garage, washer/dryer, multiple storage rooms, and half bath. The generously sized backyard includes a gorgeous old growth tree and garage/basement access. The wire fence is covered with luscious English ivy and holly trees bookend the yard. The home is moments away from all Chevy Chase has to offer including Lafayette Park & Elementary School, Blessed Sacrament School, Broad Branch Market, Chevy Chase Community Center & Library, Chevy Chase Circle, restaurants and cafe's on Connecticut Ave (refer to attached map).
REAL ESTATE
TBB Flaxseed Drive , Castlerock Ii

WOW! New Construction Community of 25 Total Homesites. Homesites consist of 25 total lots ranging in size from 1.9 acres to 5 acres. Most homesites average 2.2 acres - 2.6 acres. Individual Well Individual Septic. Community is situated less than 3 miles from Shepherdstown Downtown. Are you looking for a New home with 2+ acres of land but not wanting the "custom home" price tag or not wanting to deal with the headache of a construction loan. Stone Mill Estates has everything you have been wanting. Land tree-lined community ideally situated close to Shepherdstown. Photos may not be of actual home. Photos may be of similar home/floorplan.
MLS
210 E Martin Street

Cleared residential lot in quiet town of Snow Hill. Town water and sewer service, municipal trash pickup, within town limits with police, fire department and ambulance service. Build a home for yourself. Build a home for resale or for rental.
MLS
Lot J Chapel Rd

Come see this gorgeous 5 acre lot. Located in Middletown, this property has quick and easy access to Rt 66 and Rt 81. Easy commute to DC/Northern VA. Close to shopping, the Shenandoah River and other natural attractions. This is a beautiful setting for your next home. There is the possibility of adding up to 10 additional acres to this lot.
MLS
8732 Cumbria Court , C

For best viewing, click on the movie camera icon to view the 3D interactive tour. S-P-A-C-I-O-U-S multi level condo that lives like a house. 1,482 square feet! Located on the top two floors with soaring vaulted ceilings, this unit has no other unit above it. The main level offers a table space kitchen, living room/dining room combo, balcony, bedrooms #2, and 3, full bath and laundry room. The top floor offers a large primary bedroom suite including walk-in closet, dressing area, more closet space + a full bath w/ sep shower. Super convenient location with quick access to National Harbor, Rt 210, I-95/495 and I-295. Northern Virginia, Wilson Bridge and DC are only 2 stoplights away. New shopping center being built just a few blocks away. Great landscaped community with tot lots, benches and public grounds. You'll love it! Devon Hills is not FHA approved, so conventional financing or cash is required. Only can be shown by appointment between 11am-7pm. Offers, if any, due Wed Nov 10th at 3pm. Subject to owner finding home of choice.
REAL ESTATE
7701 Finns Lane

Beautiful dwelling with great living space. Separate formal living room and formal dining room. Spacious family room. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. The home has a nice airy flow. All bedrooms have great living space. Private deck off of the master bedroom suite. Fenced in backyard. Close to metro and bus route. Come tour today.
MLS
18191 Barrow Knoll Lane

Oak Knoll is a gorgeous community set in the country yet ideally located minutes to the town of Purcellville for shopping and dining out. The sunset views are incredible off the back deck. The star gazing is even better while gathering around the firepit on the spacious patio. Inside there is a newly remodeled kitchen with new QUARTZ countertops, A new 5 burner gas cooktop with custom hood vent , new shiplap cabinet accents, White tile backsplash, a new "just knock" refrigerator and a stunning kitchen bar area. Large kitchen table space opens to the family room with Coffered Trim Ceilings, Plantation Shutters, a Stone Fireplace,(gas) and wall of built in bookshelves. There is a main level office/ study, Xfinity Internet, and built in bookcases. For entertaining enjoy the Large dining room and living room both with large bay window upgrades. Upper level has a spacious Master Suite w/Sitting Room & Oversized 2-Sided Walk-In Closet, huge Owners bath with a Big Shower, Dual Vanities, Corner Soaking Tub & Private Water Closet, Bedroom 2 & 3 have a Jack & Jill bath with a double Sink Vanity and separate water closet/shower, bedroom 4 is a Princess Suite w/Private Bath. Lower level has a Massive Walkup Basement w/Double Door to outdoors and a Rough-In for 4th Full Bath, waiting for your finishing touches, Cozy Front Porch, Beautiful Landscaping w/ Perennials, grasses & Trees. 3-Car Side-Load Garage, Ample Driveway Parking. Fenced back yard. Water Filter & Softener, 2015 Water Heater, Newer oversized stacked Washer & Dryer on main level. Amazing views without all the land maintenance, a must see! Septic system has been inspected yearly, Lincoln ES | Blue Ridge MS | Loudoun Valley HS.
PURCELLVILLE, VA

