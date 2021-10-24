136 Q Street NW

A very thoughtful, significant renovation in Parkview with a cosmopolitan flair, offering five bedrooms and three full bathrooms with generous amounts of functional living space. Total kitchen and living room upgrades ($65,000), boasting quartz countertops, new cabinets, lighting, flooring, appliances, and fixtures. Upper-level bathrooms have both been fully renovated in 2018. The contemporary kitchen is open to the dining area and living room with sliding glass doors to a beautiful deck. The upper level offers three bedrooms, including a primary suite bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and two fashionable built-in armoires, for additional clothing storage. A contemporary full hallway bathroom and conveniently located laundry room round out the second level. The fully finished walkout lower level includes a sun-drenched family room with convenient access to the rear patio, ideal for entertaining. Adjacent to the family room is a thoughtful kitchenette including a full-size refrigerator, microwave, and pantry. A very subtle four step down, ushers you to two additional bedrooms with full-size windows, very generous closet spaces, another full bath and a second large laundry/storage room. Recent upgrades also include, all new fresh paint, all recently power washed exterior walkways, driveway, patio, and deck. New HVAC unit (May 2021.) This modestly priced neighborhood is conveniently located just minutes from NIH, significant retail shopping areas and very easy access to both 270, 495, public transportation/red line metro train stops - Medical Center and Grosvenor. Parkview is a very family and pet friendly community, with highly rated assigned public schools, and a very reputable private school right outside the neighborhood. HURRY THIS ONE WON'T LAST!

