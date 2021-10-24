CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
136 Q Street NW

Cover picture for the articleREADY TO GO INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY! Won't last long. Ideal deal for investor / developer in a prime location. RF-1 zoning therefore 2 units by right. All permits submitted to DCRA to become 2 luxury condos: 2166 SF unit with private outdoor space and...

10243 Prince Place , 28-205

Estate Sale in the sought after Largo Area.
FAIRFAX, VA
9522 Lagersfield Circle

Beautiful luxury townhouse at Vienna Metro. New remodeled kitchen, SS appliances, new carpet, gorgeous brazilian cherry floors, fresh paint, 2 car garage, Deck and lower level patio, SUPER CLEAN..You'll love it!
VIENNA, VA
7848 New Battle Grove Road

Meticulously maintained End-of-Group in North Point Village. A porchfront, all brick, home with three bedrooms and one full bath on upper level. Carpeting on main and upper level covering solid hardwoods. Fully fenced level yard with gates and off street parking in the rear. Longtime owners took extraordinary care of this home and it shows.
9309 E Parkhill Drive

A very thoughtful, significant renovation in Parkview with a cosmopolitan flair, offering five bedrooms and three full bathrooms with generous amounts of functional living space. Total kitchen and living room upgrades ($65,000), boasting quartz countertops, new cabinets, lighting, flooring, appliances, and fixtures. Upper-level bathrooms have both been fully renovated in 2018. The contemporary kitchen is open to the dining area and living room with sliding glass doors to a beautiful deck. The upper level offers three bedrooms, including a primary suite bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and two fashionable built-in armoires, for additional clothing storage. A contemporary full hallway bathroom and conveniently located laundry room round out the second level. The fully finished walkout lower level includes a sun-drenched family room with convenient access to the rear patio, ideal for entertaining. Adjacent to the family room is a thoughtful kitchenette including a full-size refrigerator, microwave, and pantry. A very subtle four step down, ushers you to two additional bedrooms with full-size windows, very generous closet spaces, another full bath and a second large laundry/storage room. Recent upgrades also include, all new fresh paint, all recently power washed exterior walkways, driveway, patio, and deck. New HVAC unit (May 2021.) This modestly priced neighborhood is conveniently located just minutes from NIH, significant retail shopping areas and very easy access to both 270, 495, public transportation/red line metro train stops - Medical Center and Grosvenor. Parkview is a very family and pet friendly community, with highly rated assigned public schools, and a very reputable private school right outside the neighborhood. HURRY THIS ONE WON'T LAST!
2507 Pokes Road

Looking for a project - check out this one on Elliotts Island! Large lot - close to the boat ramp. Very quiet area.
7701 Finns Lane

Beautiful dwelling with great living space. Separate formal living room and formal dining room. Spacious family room. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. The home has a nice airy flow. All bedrooms have great living space. Private deck off of the master bedroom suite. Fenced in backyard. Close to metro and bus route. Come tour today.
7408 Gum Spring Road

Great opportunity on this ranch style home with attached 1 car garage. It offers approximately 768 squarefeet of living space with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Good floor plan. Basement. Built in 1942enhancements and updates are needed to make this home move in but has potential.
943 Woodland Avenue

Commuter friendly - just minutes to Old Town Winchester and I-81. This 2 bedroom home is the perfect starter home with an amazing back yard for all of your entertainment goals. Plenty of storage opportunities in the basement or rear storage shed. The driveway allows for multiple cars and there is extra parking in the rear. Add your personal touches and make this adorable rancher all yours!
WINCHESTER, VA
42 Dogwood Ln

Build your home in Beautiful Nelson County! One of the best lots in Winterhaven subdivision. Almost level with a slight slope perfect for a walk out basement. Wooded, private and with winter views of the mountains. 1.27 acres within a very small subdivision with nice homes and great neighbors. Perfect location: minutes to Wintergreen, all the breweries, wineries, cideries, and restaurants.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Lot J Chapel Rd

Come see this gorgeous 5 acre lot. Located in Middletown, this property has quick and easy access to Rt 66 and Rt 81. Easy commute to DC/Northern VA. Close to shopping, the Shenandoah River and other natural attractions. This is a beautiful setting for your next home. There is the possibility of adding up to 10 additional acres to this lot.
18709 Mallory Place

Investors Alert! Don+GGt miss this cashflow gem. A beautifully kept 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home. Currently rented with tenants under a 2-year lease. Tenants paying $2,100 a month. House features wood flooring, a finished basement, & healthy mechanics. Plenty of outdoor space & a shed included! A two door garage as well! Tenants take excellent care of the property. Priced to move, don+GGt miss out!
24 Loblolly Rd

Adorable cottage at Lake Monticello. New paint and flooring make this 3-bed, 2-bath move-in ready. One-level living, with open and spacious floorplan. Living room features a gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen, rear deck and private yard. Master-bedroom with ensuite, 2 additional bedrooms and full-bath situated in the hall, complete this wonderful home.,Formica Counter,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Living Room.
LAKE MONTICELLO, VA
423 Lindenhurst Court

Just freshened townhome unit in the Villages at Parson's Lake. Conveniently located on the north end of Salisbury close to shopping and dining. This 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath home has been freshly painted and new carpet added. Nice vinyl fence panels divide the back yard from the neighbors and there is a large closet for outside storage. The HOA takes care of lawn maintenance and maintaining the common areas. See it today, before it is gone!
162 Spectator Lane

You will love the open floor plan at this Owings Mills Townhouse located in desirable Queen Anne Village. Brick front townhouse situated on a quiet street backing to woods. Freshly painted with neutral colors. Hardwood & laminate wood like floors throughout. Newer replacement windows 2012, roof 2017. Heat pump and A/C 2010. Natural light floods the large eat-in kitchen which opens to an oversized deck overlooking green space. Granite counters and newer stainless steel appliances, refrigerator 2021, dishwasher 2019. Finished walk-out lower level with a Family Room, Full Bath, Laundry and Storage. Lower deck offers additional outdoor space. Large Primary Bedroom with large walk-in closet plus 2 additional Bedrooms with good closet space. Community amenities include an Olympic size swimming pool, tennis courts, and a playground. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants at popular Foundry Row in Owings Mills. Easy access to transportation and I-695.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Van Brady Road

Beautiful 1 acre lot, zoned residential. Peaceful surroundings, property sits on a hill, neighboring a 20 acre farm with a nearby creek. Lot previously had a cabin and a hand dug well, cabin has been removed. Land is waiting for its new owner to build their dream home! Property is far enough away to enjoy the privacy and relaxation of a rural environment, yet still have a short commute to DC, Andrews AFB, the Beltway, shopping, restaurants and entertainment!
5563 Seminary Road , #404

Awesome 2BR/2BA Corner Unit Penthouse Condo w/ 2 Garage Spaces & Tons of Upgrades! Kitchen w/ 42in white cabs, granite, SS, backsplash, peninsula bar! Gorgeous hardwood floors. Living Rm w/ Gas FP & tons of light! Walkout to covered terrace. Washer-dryer in unit. Extra storage. Great community w/ Pool, Fitness Rm, Clubhouse! Super-convenient to shopping & restaurants. Mins to 395, Mark Center, Pentagon, DC!
1358 Tanook Court

Beautiful 3 level townhome nestled on quiet court in sought after Walnut Ridge. Lovely updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (1 yr new refrigerator w/water dispenser, ice maker), separate dining room, new flooring on main level and upgraded recessed lighting throughout. Sun filled, spacious living room with cozy fireplace, newer slider (2 yr) off living room leads to large deck that overlooks newly fenced backyard, wooded common area and handy storage shed. You'll find generously sized bedrooms with ample closet space and newer carpet on the upper level, the lower level features a finished rec room with walk out access, den and large laundry room. Two assigned parking spots convey with this home. Blue ribbon schools, close to Broadneck Peninsula Trail, community playground, conveniently located with easy access to Rt 50 and 97. Professional photos to be posted this week.
TBD Echo Back Ln

Here is your opportunity to build your dream home on this beautiful 2.6 acre lot with a bold stream and South West Mountain views! Fantastic location close to the quaint town of Gordonsville, Keswick, and only 25 minutes to Cville. The gently rolling lot is mostly cleared and offers an elevated building site ideal for a walk-out basement. Lot has been perked for a 3 bedroom conventional system. No HOA! Shown by appointment only...NO drivebys! Owner/Agent,Build To Suit.
GORDONSVILLE, VA
7104 Firebrush Court

Highly sought Summit Creek Semi-Detached Townhome. Renovated 3bd, 4bth with new water heater, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, recess lighting, hexagon tiled bathrooms, black light fixtures, and new flooring throughout.
Windy Hill Road

Listing courtesy of Benson & Mangold, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-11-01T19:50:40.947.
