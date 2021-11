CHICAGO (CBS) — People in Pilsen celebrated life Sunday with a ceremony for Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead. They gathered at St. Procopius Church at 16th and Allport streets. It was a colorful event with heartfelt tributes to those who have died. There was also vibrant art to enjoy, and traditional jewelry for sale. One mom from the Southwest Side brought her kids to show them the rich history of the day. She explained how different it is from Halloween. “It’s not about being scary or being frightful,” said Southwest Side resident Blanca Gonzalez. “It’s about celebrating our family and our history and remembering our loved ones that have gone on.” The event was set to run until 8 p.m. Sunday.

