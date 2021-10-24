CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
408 Adams Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresenting a charming remodeled Victorian home in a fantastic Eastport location. This turn-key updated single family is perfect for anyone interested in living the downtown, Annapolis / Eastport lifestyle. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a detached two-car garage/workshop, & two additional off-street parking spaces for vehicles or boat storage. Take...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4316 Sunset Dr

Welcome to Riverwood, featuring Charlottesville's most affordable new homes on private homesites w/ a 5-acre community park! The Columbia features 4 beds & 2.5 baths with a finished basement and 2-car garage for early 2022 move-in. Plus, a massive owner?s suite with private bath & huge walk-in closet. An open-concept main level design with home office, spacious great room and gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located in the FINAL section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk from the brand new 5 acre community park, including a basketball court, playground, and picnic area. This brand new home is only steps from the walking trail to the Rivanna River where you can swim, fish, kayak and more. Tested, inspected and HERS+- scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Receive $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3432 Patterson Street NW

Welcome! This gorgeous 1930's property situated on one of the most sought after streets in Chevy Chase DC, immediately charms you with a barn style roof line and brick archway. Entering through the front door you are met with a perfectly proportioned foyer and sizable living room inviting you in with its arched doorways and bright bay window. The dining room flows into the kitchen and family room addition. The family room has windows on three walls overlooking the verdant backyard creating a treehouse sensation and on the fourth a pair of glass french doors set into an exposed brick wall. A charming half bath and renovated kitchen round out the main level. The second level includes two large bedrooms and an owner's suite. Hardwood floors are under all of the carpets. The third level, historically used as a bedroom, is very spacious and includes a massive walk-in closet and original pine floors.The walkout basement is sizable and unfinished with an attached garage, washer/dryer, multiple storage rooms, and half bath. The generously sized backyard includes a gorgeous old growth tree and garage/basement access. The wire fence is covered with luscious English ivy and holly trees bookend the yard. The home is moments away from all Chevy Chase has to offer including Lafayette Park & Elementary School, Blessed Sacrament School, Broad Branch Market, Chevy Chase Community Center & Library, Chevy Chase Circle, restaurants and cafe's on Connecticut Ave (refer to attached map).
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9522 Lagersfield Circle

Beautiful luxury townhouse at Vienna Metro. New remodeled kitchen, SS appliances, new carpet, gorgeous brazilian cherry floors, fresh paint, 2 car garage, Deck and lower level patio, SUPER CLEAN..You'll love it!. Listing courtesy of Pearson Smith Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for...
VIENNA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9309 E Parkhill Drive

A very thoughtful, significant renovation in Parkview with a cosmopolitan flair, offering five bedrooms and three full bathrooms with generous amounts of functional living space. Total kitchen and living room upgrades ($65,000), boasting quartz countertops, new cabinets, lighting, flooring, appliances, and fixtures. Upper-level bathrooms have both been fully renovated in 2018. The contemporary kitchen is open to the dining area and living room with sliding glass doors to a beautiful deck. The upper level offers three bedrooms, including a primary suite bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and two fashionable built-in armoires, for additional clothing storage. A contemporary full hallway bathroom and conveniently located laundry room round out the second level. The fully finished walkout lower level includes a sun-drenched family room with convenient access to the rear patio, ideal for entertaining. Adjacent to the family room is a thoughtful kitchenette including a full-size refrigerator, microwave, and pantry. A very subtle four step down, ushers you to two additional bedrooms with full-size windows, very generous closet spaces, another full bath and a second large laundry/storage room. Recent upgrades also include, all new fresh paint, all recently power washed exterior walkways, driveway, patio, and deck. New HVAC unit (May 2021.) This modestly priced neighborhood is conveniently located just minutes from NIH, significant retail shopping areas and very easy access to both 270, 495, public transportation/red line metro train stops - Medical Center and Grosvenor. Parkview is a very family and pet friendly community, with highly rated assigned public schools, and a very reputable private school right outside the neighborhood. HURRY THIS ONE WON'T LAST!
RETAIL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

42 Dogwood Ln

Build your home in Beautiful Nelson County! One of the best lots in Winterhaven subdivision. Almost level with a slight slope perfect for a walk out basement. Wooded, private and with winter views of the mountains. 1.27 acres within a very small subdivision with nice homes and great neighbors. Perfect location: minutes to Wintergreen, all the breweries, wineries, cideries, and restaurants.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18191 Barrow Knoll Lane

Oak Knoll is a gorgeous community set in the country yet ideally located minutes to the town of Purcellville for shopping and dining out. The sunset views are incredible off the back deck. The star gazing is even better while gathering around the firepit on the spacious patio. Inside there is a newly remodeled kitchen with new QUARTZ countertops, A new 5 burner gas cooktop with custom hood vent , new shiplap cabinet accents, White tile backsplash, a new "just knock" refrigerator and a stunning kitchen bar area. Large kitchen table space opens to the family room with Coffered Trim Ceilings, Plantation Shutters, a Stone Fireplace,(gas) and wall of built in bookshelves. There is a main level office/ study, Xfinity Internet, and built in bookcases. For entertaining enjoy the Large dining room and living room both with large bay window upgrades. Upper level has a spacious Master Suite w/Sitting Room & Oversized 2-Sided Walk-In Closet, huge Owners bath with a Big Shower, Dual Vanities, Corner Soaking Tub & Private Water Closet, Bedroom 2 & 3 have a Jack & Jill bath with a double Sink Vanity and separate water closet/shower, bedroom 4 is a Princess Suite w/Private Bath. Lower level has a Massive Walkup Basement w/Double Door to outdoors and a Rough-In for 4th Full Bath, waiting for your finishing touches, Cozy Front Porch, Beautiful Landscaping w/ Perennials, grasses & Trees. 3-Car Side-Load Garage, Ample Driveway Parking. Fenced back yard. Water Filter & Softener, 2015 Water Heater, Newer oversized stacked Washer & Dryer on main level. Amazing views without all the land maintenance, a must see! Septic system has been inspected yearly, Lincoln ES | Blue Ridge MS | Loudoun Valley HS.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot J Chapel Rd

Come see this gorgeous 5 acre lot. Located in Middletown, this property has quick and easy access to Rt 66 and Rt 81. Easy commute to DC/Northern VA. Close to shopping, the Shenandoah River and other natural attractions. This is a beautiful setting for your next home. There is the possibility of adding up to 10 additional acres to this lot.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7408 Gum Spring Road

Great opportunity on this ranch style home with attached 1 car garage. It offers approximately 768 squarefeet of living space with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Good floor plan. Basement. Built in 1942enhancements and updates are needed to make this home move in but has potential. Listing courtesy of Realhome...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

162 Spectator Lane

You will love the open floor plan at this Owings Mills Townhouse located in desirable Queen Anne Village. Brick front townhouse situated on a quiet street backing to woods. Freshly painted with neutral colors. Hardwood & laminate wood like floors throughout. Newer replacement windows 2012, roof 2017. Heat pump and A/C 2010. Natural light floods the large eat-in kitchen which opens to an oversized deck overlooking green space. Granite counters and newer stainless steel appliances, refrigerator 2021, dishwasher 2019. Finished walk-out lower level with a Family Room, Full Bath, Laundry and Storage. Lower deck offers additional outdoor space. Large Primary Bedroom with large walk-in closet plus 2 additional Bedrooms with good closet space. Community amenities include an Olympic size swimming pool, tennis courts, and a playground. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants at popular Foundry Row in Owings Mills. Easy access to transportation and I-695.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7848 New Battle Grove Road

Meticulously maintained End-of-Group in North Point Village. A porchfront, all brick, home with three bedrooms and one full bath on upper level. Carpeting on main and upper level covering solid hardwoods. Fully fenced level yard with gates and off street parking in the rear. Longtime owners took extraordinary care of this home and it shows.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1358 Tanook Court

Beautiful 3 level townhome nestled on quiet court in sought after Walnut Ridge. Lovely updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (1 yr new refrigerator w/water dispenser, ice maker), separate dining room, new flooring on main level and upgraded recessed lighting throughout. Sun filled, spacious living room with cozy fireplace, newer slider (2 yr) off living room leads to large deck that overlooks newly fenced backyard, wooded common area and handy storage shed. You'll find generously sized bedrooms with ample closet space and newer carpet on the upper level, the lower level features a finished rec room with walk out access, den and large laundry room. Two assigned parking spots convey with this home. Blue ribbon schools, close to Broadneck Peninsula Trail, community playground, conveniently located with easy access to Rt 50 and 97. Professional photos to be posted this week.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

943 Woodland Avenue

Commuter friendly - just minutes to Old Town Winchester and I-81. This 2 bedroom home is the perfect starter home with an amazing back yard for all of your entertainment goals. Plenty of storage opportunities in the basement or rear storage shed. The driveway allows for multiple cars and there is extra parking in the rear. Add your personal touches and make this adorable rancher all yours!
WINCHESTER, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

34843 Railroad Avenue

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home that sits privately off the main road on 2.55 acres ! Cape Cod with first floor master this one is very nice with fantastic views. The outside area with decks make this place perfect for cookouts with family and friends. Public water and sewer and single car garage, call for a showing today.Showing only after 3pm.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

717 E Seminary Avenue

Fall has arrived in this exclusive community and out back, the deer conspire in groups. The leaves turn color and fall from the mature trees, taking what they overheard with them. The last remaining witness is you, armed with your favorite blend in your mug, taking it all in from the gorgeous deck that cascades from the master suite to the backyard. You take comfort knowing that the fireplace inside is ready for the cool evening. Refreshing your drink, you head to the home office. Based on a Frank Lloyd Wright design, it allows for privacy in a sunlight- soaked setting. The house is nested in a clearing in the expansive lot providing a huge play area or outdoors gatherings. It is built like a fort with quality construction that is so hard to find nowadays and lovingly maintained. Built on one level and with ample rooms, it is easy to navigate at any age. If more living space is needed, you can expand vertically or laterally. To the extent of the latter, an addition is already in place waiting for your desired configuration and finishing touch. The electrical system is augmented by the use of solar panels for lower operating costs. Similarly, the high efficiency fireplace can provide most of your heating needs. If you like hiking or mountain biking, the Loch Raven trails start nearby. Boating and fishing at the reservoir are also options. Along with golf and skeet ranges. You would be right to think this setting is in the countryside. It just so happens that this countryside is just enough distance from the Beltway so that it is isolated from all the noise. A few minutes+-+G+G drive will bring you to the business center of Towson where restaurants, movies, business services, universities and top hospitals are some of the amenities on hand. In fact, with the easy access to I-695 and I-83 anything is within reach.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBB Flaxseed Drive , Castlerock Ii

WOW! New Construction Community of 25 Total Homesites. Homesites consist of 25 total lots ranging in size from 1.9 acres to 5 acres. Most homesites average 2.2 acres - 2.6 acres. Individual Well Individual Septic. Community is situated less than 3 miles from Shepherdstown Downtown. Are you looking for a New home with 2+ acres of land but not wanting the "custom home" price tag or not wanting to deal with the headache of a construction loan. Stone Mill Estates has everything you have been wanting. Land tree-lined community ideally situated close to Shepherdstown. Photos may not be of actual home. Photos may be of similar home/floorplan.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

502 Cool Water Way

HADLEY MODEL! FURNISHED MODEL IS AVAILABLE TO WALK THROUGH! NOW INCLUDING A FINISHED REC ROOM!! Stonegate, a new single-family community, is the only new construction community within walking distance of downtown Westminster. With pricing starting in the $500's. We have something for everyone!! Stonegate is conveniently located near many shopping and dining options and is just a short drive away from the recreational and dining activities of Westminster.*Photos are representative* See model home for access!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14508 Kentish Fire Street

Welcome to Village Place of Gainesville community! With over 2000 square feet, this end-unit townhome offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and a two car garage. The lower level entrance features a foyer and den/office/playroom and a half bath. The sunny, open concept, main level offers hardwood floors, an eat in kitchen, with granite counter tops, a large living room space with gas fireplace and a half bathroom. There is also a balcony off of the kitchen! The upper level has new hardwood flooring! The primary bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and primary bathroom with dual sinks and shower. There is an additional full bathroom in the hall and two additional bedrooms. This ideal location provides convenient access to several commuter routes, and multiple shopping and dining options.
GAINESVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Van Brady Road

Beautiful 1 acre lot, zoned residential. Peaceful surroundings, property sits on a hill, neighboring a 20 acre farm with a nearby creek. Lot previously had a cabin and a hand dug well, cabin has been removed. Land is waiting for its new owner to build their dream home! Property is far enough away to enjoy the privacy and relaxation of a rural environment, yet still have a short commute to DC, Andrews AFB, the Beltway, shopping, restaurants and entertainment!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18709 Mallory Place

Investors Alert! Don+GGt miss this cashflow gem. A beautifully kept 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home. Currently rented with tenants under a 2-year lease. Tenants paying $2,100 a month. House features wood flooring, a finished basement, & healthy mechanics. Plenty of outdoor space & a shed included! A two door garage as well! Tenants take excellent care of the property. Priced to move, don+GGt miss out!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

640 Cedar Spring Street

Huge Beautiful Brick TH built in 2005 with detached 2 Car Garages , Approx. 2660 SF , 4 BR , 3 1/2 BA . In-law or guest suit w/ full bath , walk out basement . Glistening hardwood floor on the main level . Luxury gourmet kitchen, Granite Countertop , Stainless steel Appliances, 42" cabinets , 9' Cathedral ceiling , pre-wired stereo sound system in the recreation room . Crown molding , double panels w/window treatment , Gas fireplace , soaking tub w/ separate shower in PBR . Swimming pool , clubhouse in the community . Close to Lake Forest Shopping Mall , groceries , restaurant , gas station , walking trail , lakes , golf course , MC Public Library & historic Old Town Gaithersburg downtown area . Bus stop , Shady Grove Metro Station , MARC Train , Route 355 , I-270 & ICC 200 nearby . Great location ! This home has it all.
REAL ESTATE

