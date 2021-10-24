CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy, nine others, Erdogan says

By Daren Butler Reuters
Union Leader
 9 days ago

ISTANBUL -- Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the expulsions, if...

The Independent

Turkey’s Erdogan climbs down from threat to expel 10 ambassadors

Turkey has climbed down from a full-blown diplomatic crisis after earlier threatening to expel 10 ambassadors in a row over international support for a jailed philanthropist.President Tayyip Erdogan, who at the weekend ordered the diplomats to be declared "persona non grata", said the ten countries had “stepped back” from their demands.The ambassadors, including one from the United States, had called on authorities last week to free Osman Kavala, a philanthropist detained for four years on charges of financing protests and involvement in an attempted coup. He denies the charges.The public call infuriated Ankara, which said the diplomats - also from...
WORLD
BBC

Turkey dispute with US eases after threat to expel envoys

Tensions between Turkey and 10 Western countries including the US have eased, days after the Turkish president threatened to ban their ambassadors. Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the expulsions after the envoys called for a jailed activist's release last week. But on Monday, the countries involved said they would not interfere...
FOREIGN POLICY
IBTimes

Erdogan Steps Back From Threat To Expel Western Envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday backed down from his threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors over their joint statement of support for a jailed civil society leader. He spoke after the United States and several of the other concerned countries issued identical statements saying they respected a UN...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#U S Embassies#Turkish#Western#Nato#The Foreign Ministry#French#The White House#U S State Department#G20
Axios

Turkish president orders removal of U.S. ambassador

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday he's declared U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield and nine other foreign envoys personae non gratae after they called for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala this week, per AP. Why it matters: This would be the biggest rift with the West since Erdoğan...
POTUS
Shore News Network

Turkey to banish 10 Western ambassadors, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he had ordered the foreign ministry to declare 10 ambassadors from Western countries ‘persona non grata’ for calling for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Kavala has been in prison for four years, charged with financing nationwide protests in 2013 and...
WORLD
The Week

Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors from Turkey, including U.S. envoy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said he ordered the country's foreign minister to declare 10 Western ambassadors "persona non grata at once," after they signed a joint statement earlier this week calling for the "urgent release" of philanthropist Osman Kavala from prison. Kavala was charged with financing protests...
WORLD
The Independent

US envoy urges Sudan general to restore civilian-led govt

A senior U.S. diplomat on Tuesday urged Sudan’s top general to restore the country's civilian-led government as mediation efforts pressed on to resolve the civilian-military dispute that was capped by last week’s coup in the African nation.U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffery Feltman said Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan should allow Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his Cabinet to resume their work and release government officials and politicians detained in connection with the takeover.Hamdok has been under house arrest since the military takeover, led by Burhan, though he has been allowed to meet with visiting foreign mediators. The...
WORLD
