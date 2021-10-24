10 toxic cleaning products and their natural alternatives

Cleaning is probably never going to be at the top of anyone’s list of fun things to do on a Saturday — or any day, for that matter. But at least you can lighten the load with these 35 products that make cleaning easier and faster. They’re not going to make the dirt and grime magically disappear, but they will make it simpler to show them the door.Multitasking products are essential when you’re putting together your cleaning arsenal, and I can’t say enough about this multitasking three-in-one stick vacuum. It’s super lightweight, great for all kinds of floors, and converts to a hand vac when it’s time to tackle your upholstery and stairs. And it’s really affordable, too. Speaking of multitasking, these ingenious microfiber mop slippers trap dust while you go about your everyday routine — fun, functional, and ideal for those of us who’d rather not lift a finger while we clean.From grout scrubbing tools to a UV sanitizer that makes it easy to eliminate the germs on your phone to a unique cleaning goo that gets in between the spaces of your computer keyboard — this list has a little bit of everything to help you clean up your act... without having to go to a lot of work.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO