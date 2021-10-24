Hyde: As Dolphins slide to 1-6, should Grier be trusted to make Watson trade? | Commentary

Tua Tagovailoa stood afterward in a black warm-up top, the good start of a beard and a black hat that read, “Hope City,” which was the good message last year when he came in the door.

Now his time looks up. It’s nothing he’s done, not really, considering Tagovailoa is just being himself. He’s taking steps forward. So it’s more what the Miami Dolphins organization keeps doing. It keeps taking losing to the point they’re desperate for a sure-thing talent like Deshaun Watson .

“ I hear it,” Tagovailoa said about the trade rumors for Watson . “I do hear it. I just don’t listen.”

It’s getting louder, this trade noise, though if Watson comes before the NFL’s trade deadline on Nov. 2 it’s a contorted Step One. The second step is the one everyone inside the Dolphins want to skip over — leapfrogging right to next season with the new hope of a franchise quarterback.

But Step Two has to happen. Step Two, in a more sane franchise, actually would be Step One. It’s the step where names are called and actions of these two-plus seasons are assessed.

Does team owner Steve Ross really want general manager Chris Grier to run another draft? The follow up to that, if he does, would be: Why?

If Ross doesn’t want Grier back, then the follow-up is equally troubling: Why trust Grier to trade at least three, first-round draft picks for a franchise quarterback who faces legal and moral hurdles and can’t save this season anyway? Why let him make the decision on where Tua stands?

The Dolphins lost again Sunday, this time to Atlanta, 30-28 . They’re 1-6. The games seem irrelevant by now anyhow. Their season is done, their rebuild in rehab and their fans heading that way, too, after another year goes in the dumpster .

Tua is a dilemma. So is the coaching around him. Tua may turn out to be good in his career. But great? He was Hope City for both teams Sunday . He made big plays both ways in a manner that continues the debate.

And the coaching? This was Team Tight End. It led to dink-and-dunk for three quarters. Then, down by two touchdowns, they opened up the offense again. Just like against Las Vegas. Just like against Baltimore. And, again, the quarterback finally started getting some chunk yardage.

Tua threw four touchdowns and led two, fourth-quarter touchdown drives that suggest out of any context he’s taking nice steps forward for a young quarterback. They were, too.

The context, of course, is his two bonehead interceptions put the day in a sinkhole. The first one was into double coverage in the end zone to take away at least a field goal. The second one was a pass to nowhere that gift-wrapped Atlanta’s touchdown and a 27-14 lead.

“I think the margin for error is slim in this league,” Tagovailoa said.

Sunday didn’t happen in a vacuum, either. Tua said it was a, “normal week,” meaning he tried to keep it normal. Because normal weeks don’t involve national headlines and meetings with coach Brian Flores about trade rumors.

“I respect what [Flores] does, and he is transparent,” Tagovailoa said. “He sits me down. He tells me what’s going on. He has conversations with Grier, and he kind of keeps me in the loop with all of those things, but yeah, that’s — I hear it, but I’m not really focused on that.”

You can see what you want with Tua. The opening touchdown drive he completed 7-of-8 passes. Or the interception in the end zone. The 90-yard and 40-yard drive that put the Dolphins up late. Or the interception just before that which gave Atlanta enough wind to win.

The Dolphins want Watson at the right price. Watson, for some reason, wants to come to the Dolphins, too. He has a no-trade clause and can nix a deal elsewhere.

Watson surely wants this trade to happen now. He’s stuck in limbo in Houston. But the 22 civil cases of sexual assault against him mean if some legal clarity isn’t coming the Dolphins either get him at a discount or with massive contingencies depending on where this ends up.

Is he just suspended by the league? Will the legal investigations yield anything?

All you know is the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t looking at him. The Dolphins passed on Justin Herbert in the draft and the Chargers took him.

That’s the story of the Dolphins. It came full circle Sunday. Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan, who the Dolphins passed on in the 2008 draft, connected on the play of the game with tight end Kyle Pitts, who the Dolphins passed on in the 2021 draft.

Now the Dolphins want Watson. Tua stood there, upset about Sunday’s loss and surely about being dragged through the headlines. He didn’t do anything but be himself. It’s the Dolphins who keep messing up. Step Two looks like Step One here. It overlooks the question of Grier.

But by late Sunday afternoon Tua’s Hope City hat looked like it was moving to the past, probably like the young quarterback wearing it.