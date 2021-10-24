CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hyde: As Dolphins slide to 1-6, should Grier be trusted to make Watson trade? | Commentary

By Dave Hyde, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 9 days ago

Tua Tagovailoa stood afterward in a black warm-up top, the good start of a beard and a black hat that read, “Hope City,” which was the good message last year when he came in the door.

Now his time looks up. It’s nothing he’s done, not really, considering Tagovailoa is just being himself. He’s taking steps forward. So it’s more what the Miami Dolphins organization keeps doing. It keeps taking losing to the point they’re desperate for a sure-thing talent like Deshaun Watson .

I hear it,” Tagovailoa said about the trade rumors for Watson . “I do hear it. I just don’t listen.”

It’s getting louder, this trade noise, though if Watson comes before the NFL’s trade deadline on Nov. 2 it’s a contorted Step One. The second step is the one everyone inside the Dolphins want to skip over — leapfrogging right to next season with the new hope of a franchise quarterback.

But Step Two has to happen. Step Two, in a more sane franchise, actually would be Step One. It’s the step where names are called and actions of these two-plus seasons are assessed.

Does team owner Steve Ross really want general manager Chris Grier to run another draft? The follow up to that, if he does, would be: Why?

If Ross doesn’t want Grier back, then the follow-up is equally troubling: Why trust Grier to trade at least three, first-round draft picks for a franchise quarterback who faces legal and moral hurdles and can’t save this season anyway? Why let him make the decision on where Tua stands?

The Dolphins lost again Sunday, this time to Atlanta, 30-28 . They’re 1-6. The games seem irrelevant by now anyhow. Their season is done, their rebuild in rehab and their fans heading that way, too, after another year goes in the dumpster .

Tua is a dilemma. So is the coaching around him. Tua may turn out to be good in his career. But great? He was Hope City for both teams Sunday . He made big plays both ways in a manner that continues the debate.

And the coaching? This was Team Tight End. It led to dink-and-dunk for three quarters. Then, down by two touchdowns, they opened up the offense again. Just like against Las Vegas. Just like against Baltimore. And, again, the quarterback finally started getting some chunk yardage.

Tua threw four touchdowns and led two, fourth-quarter touchdown drives that suggest out of any context he’s taking nice steps forward for a young quarterback. They were, too.

The context, of course, is his two bonehead interceptions put the day in a sinkhole. The first one was into double coverage in the end zone to take away at least a field goal. The second one was a pass to nowhere that gift-wrapped Atlanta’s touchdown and a 27-14 lead.

“I think the margin for error is slim in this league,” Tagovailoa said.

Sunday didn’t happen in a vacuum, either. Tua said it was a, “normal week,” meaning he tried to keep it normal. Because normal weeks don’t involve national headlines and meetings with coach Brian Flores about trade rumors.

“I respect what [Flores] does, and he is transparent,” Tagovailoa said. “He sits me down. He tells me what’s going on. He has conversations with Grier, and he kind of keeps me in the loop with all of those things, but yeah, that’s — I hear it, but I’m not really focused on that.”

You can see what you want with Tua. The opening touchdown drive he completed 7-of-8 passes. Or the interception in the end zone. The 90-yard and 40-yard drive that put the Dolphins up late. Or the interception just before that which gave Atlanta enough wind to win.

The Dolphins want Watson at the right price. Watson, for some reason, wants to come to the Dolphins, too. He has a no-trade clause and can nix a deal elsewhere.

Watson surely wants this trade to happen now. He’s stuck in limbo in Houston. But the 22 civil cases of sexual assault against him mean if some legal clarity isn’t coming the Dolphins either get him at a discount or with massive contingencies depending on where this ends up.

Is he just suspended by the league? Will the legal investigations yield anything?

All you know is the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t looking at him. The Dolphins passed on Justin Herbert in the draft and the Chargers took him.

That’s the story of the Dolphins. It came full circle Sunday. Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan, who the Dolphins passed on in the 2008 draft, connected on the play of the game with tight end Kyle Pitts, who the Dolphins passed on in the 2021 draft.

Now the Dolphins want Watson. Tua stood there, upset about Sunday’s loss and surely about being dragged through the headlines. He didn’t do anything but be himself. It’s the Dolphins who keep messing up. Step Two looks like Step One here. It overlooks the question of Grier.

But by late Sunday afternoon Tua’s Hope City hat looked like it was moving to the past, probably like the young quarterback wearing it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Announce They’ve Signed A New QB

The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 6

Every Sunday, many NFL starting quarterbacks played badly enough to deserve being benched. Another week of NFL action, another trio of starting quarterbacks who deserved to be benched. There is a reason the league puts so many games on during the early-afternoon window. The NFL does not want to showcase...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Deshaun Watson trade rumors

Rumors of a potential Deshaun Watson trade have intensified this week, with the Miami Dolphins named as the most likely suitor. It’s easy to imagine those rumors are taking a bit of a toll on Miami’s current quarterback. After Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Tua Tagovailoa admitted he’s well...
NFL
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend enjoys ‘sexy date night’ amid QB’s trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is apparently going strong amid rumors the Texans quarterback is close to getting traded to the Dolphins. Watson — who has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in ongoing civil lawsuits — enjoyed a date night with the “New Safe” singer.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Steve Belichick Replacing Bill Belichick? // Patriots Aren’t The Patriots Anymore // Deshaun Watson Going To Dolphins? – 10/21 (Hour 2)

(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the second hour by reacting to Peter King listing Steve Belichick as a possible successor to his father with the Patriots. (11:53) We discuss Julian Edelman saying the Patriots aren’t the Patriots anymore and Bill Belichick giving him permission to criticize his decisions. (21:58) The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football
The Spun

Look: Dan Marino Had Special Message For Tua Tagovailoa

Legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino appeared to have a special message for Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday afternoon. Tagovailoa, a first-round NFL Draft pick out of Alabama in 2020, has struggled mightily as the Dolphins starting quarterback this season. He’s dealt with injuries and played inconsistently behind center for the South Florida franchise.
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson trade reportedly includes Washington getting Tua

With rumors swirling around a potential trade sending Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa could be headed to the NFC East. The Miami Dolphins are reportedly on the verge of closing a deal for star quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans. New details are emerging rapidly in this potential deal and one of those surrounds current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

It remains to be seen if the Houston Texans will move on from Deshaun Watson ahead of the early November trade deadline. However, if they do, there’s one team at the top of Watson’s wish list. According to a report from ESPN, Watson has the Miami Dolphins at the top...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
arcamax.com

Dave Hyde: Trade for Watson? Not until his legal issues clear.

If I own the Dolphins, I don’t trade for Deshaun Watson. Not now. Not yet. Not when trading for him in this dysfunctional season could mean adding to the laundry list of mistakes. Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s the kind of player who can...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Deshaun Watson trade to Dolphins could potentially happen this week

Mark Berman is reporting that the Dolphins and Texans are working out a potential deal that could send Deshaun Watson to Miami. While Berman said that a deal could get done as early as this week, the hopes are that it will happen before the November 2nd trade deadline. (Mark Berman on Twitter)
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Texans, Dolphins getting closer on trade for Deshaun Watson?

The Houston Texans seem determined to move Deshaun Watson before next month’s trade deadline and appear willing to do whatever is necessary to get the best possible price. That’s the most logical way to interpret a series of tweets coming out of the Houston media market late Wednesday afternoon again tying the Miami Dolphins to Watson. The Houston Chronicle was the first to report that a deal between the Dolphins and Texans “could go down this week, according to people familiar with the organization.”
NFL
wflx.com

Dolphins stand by Tagovailoa amid more Watson trade talk

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is standing by Tua Tagovailoa amid another report that the team is seeking a trade to bring Deshaun Watson to Miami. "I don't really get into rumors," Flores told reporters Friday. "Tua is our quarterback. We're happy with our quarterback situation and I'll leave it at that, which I've said multiple times."
NFL
NESN.com

Mac Jones For Deshaun Watson? Making Sense Of Recent Patriots Chatter

Some interesting bits of conflicting New England Patriots reporting slipped through the cracks last week. And along the way, they produced this wild trade idea: Mac Jones for Deshaun Watson. First, a quick summation of the situation in Houston. Watson, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, requested a...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy