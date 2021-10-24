Real Housewife Reaches New Heights, Spotted Filming on Mt Beacon

Fall 2021 Hudson Valley Restaurant Week officially started on Monday. Restaurant Week is held twice of year, and it's where participating restaurants offer special prix fixe lunches and dinner. With so many fine restaurants in the Hudson Valley to explore, this is a great option for many people. According to The Valley Table, the Fall edition of Hudson Valley Restaurant Week runs Nov.1-14 and many popular Hudson Valley restaurants that you make recognize are participating. Handsome Devil BBQ in Newburgh is a new entry this time around, along with La Botte in White Plains. Returning restaurants include Grainne in Kingston and Rosie's Bistro Italiano in Bronxville who both participated for the first time in the spring. Plus Heritage Food + Drink in Wappingers Falls, Ship Lantern Inn in Milton, City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery, Oak & Reed in Middletown, Terrapin in Rhinebeck, Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, Oscar's Restaurant in Blauvelt, Chutney Masala in Irvington, Peter Pratt's Inn in Yorktown Heights and 808 Bistro in Scarsdale.

HUDSON, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO