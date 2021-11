Lisa and Michael Friedlander welcomed their son, Jack Hudson Friedlander, on Aug. 29. Jack is named in memory of both of his maternal great-grandfathers, Jarrell Bahme and Henry Rubenstein. Proud grandparents are Barbara and Jim Rubenstein and Fredda and Gary Friedlander. Jack has spent the first month of his life meeting great-grandmothers, aunts, uncles, and his seven first cousins. His “fur brother,” George, is adjusting well and loves playing.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO