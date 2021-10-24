Americans Hubbell-Donohue win Skate America ice dance

China's men's ice hockey team will not be kicked out of their home Winter Olympics at Beijing 2022, the sport's governing body said, having threatened exclusion over the hosts' "insufficient sporting standard". China have an automatic place at February's Games as hosts, but there are fears that they could face embarrassment with matches in their group against NHL-packed rosters from the United States and Canada. Speaking to AFP in September, Luc Tardif, the new president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), said: "Watching a team being beaten 15-0 is not good for anyone, not for China or for ice hockey." But following a three-day IIHF Council meeting in Zurich, Tardif said in a press release: "To be clear, the IIHF is not going to remove the Chinese team from the Olympic Games.

